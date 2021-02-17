Sign up for our daily briefing

What the House's GameStop hearing could mean for private markets

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The House Financial Services Committee tomorrow will hold its GameStop hearing, including testimony from the heads of Robinhood, Reddit, Citadel and Melvin Capital. Plus the trader known as "Roaring Kitty," who had better be wearing his headband.

What we know: Conventional wisdom is that the hearing will be lots of sound and fury signifying nothing.

  • It's the right read. Particularly since most of the proposed fixes would come from the SEC rather than from Congress (which hasn't even scheduled a confirmation hearing for President Biden's SEC chair nominee, Gary Gensler).

But a more meaningful investor democratization narrative could emerge between beratings of Silicon Valley and Wall Street executives, involving private market investments.

  • Committee members Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) and Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) kept returning to this idea last night, during a Clubhouse conversation organized by D.C. news startup Punchbowl.
  • They complained that current accredited investor rules are what really creates a rigged market, preventing most retail investors from participating in the financial upside of hot tech startups like Robinhood and Clubhouse.
  • Gonzalez introduced a bill last year to begin expanding access. McHenry yesterday suggested eliminating the quantitative accredited investor thresholds, replacing them with some sort of investor knowledge test (something that NYSE president Stacey Cunningham also suggested to me last week during our "Axios on HBO" interview).

Between the lines: Gonzalez and McHenry are both in the minority right now. Plus, they'd need to overcome the reality that tech startups are flush with investor interest (just look at today's VC Deals section), which means structural easing of access might not achieve the desired result.

The bottom line: Efforts to expand retail exposure to private markets isn't new, particularly if you consider crowdfunding. The GameStop saga, though, might have given them renewed momentum, despite not being directly related.

Go deeper: Hedge funds will be the villain at GameStop hearing

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
19 mins ago - World

Netanyahu allies with Jewish supremacists ahead of Israeli election

Netanyahu. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made great efforts ahead of Israel's March 23 elections to ensure that Jewish supremacists from the Jewish Power party will make it into Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

Why it matters: This move is equivalent to a U.S. president cutting a political deal with David Duke, the former KKK leader. Netanyahu and the ruling Likud party are legitimizing a racist, xenophobic and homophobic fringe party in hopes that their right-wing bloc will reach a 61-seat majority.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
24 mins ago - World

Biden's point man on Israel-Palestine isn't aiming for a Nobel Prize

Hady Amr (speaking, on left) at a Brookings event in 2018. Photo: Paul Morigi/Brookings

The man holding the Israel-Palestine file at the State Department, Hady Amr, isn't working on a sweeping plan for peace, but on incremental steps to improve the situation on the ground, several Israeli, Palestinian and U.S sources tell me.

Why it matters: American presidents have for decades arrived in office hoping to reach a historic peace deal. President Biden doesn't see that as achievable under the current circumstances.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The changing climate for U.S. power

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The crisis gripping Texas' power grid is very different from California's fiery emergencies in recent years, but there's connective tissue there: Electricity grids and infrastructure need to be better equipped for a changing climate or they can have deadly consequences.

Driving the news: Texas is reeling after a bitter blast of Arctic air and a related demand surge led to widespread outages, causing millions of customers to lose power that as of this morning is only partially restored.

