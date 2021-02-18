Robinhood CEO admits company did not respond perfectly to GameStop trading mania

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. Screenshot: CNBC
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev apologized at a House hearing Thursday for the confusion that resulted from his platform's decision to restrict trading of certain "meme stocks," while admitting he did not handle the situation perfectly.
Why it matters: The wild stretch of Reddit-fueled trading last month has resulted in intense scrutiny of the power of platforms like Robinhood, short-selling hedge funds and the stock market's plumbing.
"Look, I'm sorry for what happened. I apologize, and I'm not going to say that Robinhood did everything perfect ... Robinhood as an organization will learn from this, and improve, to make sure it doesn't happen again."— Tenev, in response to a question from Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D, NY)
Catch up quick: In the midst of the mania and historic trading volume, Robinhood cut off customers' ability to buy, but not sell, a group of "meme stocks" that included GameStop, AMC and others promoted by Reddit users. The move caused an uproar from customers and lawmakers.
- Tenev later explained that they did so because of the explosion in the amount of cash clearinghouses required Robinhood to post.
What they're saying: "The $3.4 billion that we raised, I think goes a long way to cushioning the firm from future market volatility and other similar Black Swan events," Tenev said.
- Earlier in the hearing, Tenev stood by previous comments that the company did not have liquidity problems, which some have speculated led to the decision to halt stock market trading.
What to watch: Thursday's hearing will be the first of several, with others likely to focus on "recent market volatility involving GameStop and other stocks," according to Rep. Maxine Waters (D, Calif.), who chairs the committee.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.