Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Robinhood CEO admits company did not respond perfectly to GameStop trading mania

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. Screenshot: CNBC

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev apologized at a House hearing Thursday for the confusion that resulted from his platform's decision to restrict trading of certain "meme stocks," while admitting he did not handle the situation perfectly.

Why it matters: The wild stretch of Reddit-fueled trading last month has resulted in intense scrutiny of the power of platforms like Robinhood, short-selling hedge funds and the stock market's plumbing.

"Look, I'm sorry for what happened. I apologize, and I'm not going to say that Robinhood did everything perfect ... Robinhood as an organization will learn from this, and improve, to make sure it doesn't happen again."
— Tenev, in response to a question from Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D, NY)

Catch up quick: In the midst of the mania and historic trading volume, Robinhood cut off customers' ability to buy, but not sell, a group of "meme stocks" that included GameStop, AMC and others promoted by Reddit users. The move caused an uproar from customers and lawmakers.

  • Tenev later explained that they did so because of the explosion in the amount of cash clearinghouses required Robinhood to post.

What they're saying: "The $3.4 billion that we raised, I think goes a long way to cushioning the firm from future market volatility and other similar Black Swan events," Tenev said.

  • Earlier in the hearing, Tenev stood by previous comments that the company did not have liquidity problems, which some have speculated led to the decision to halt stock market trading.

What to watch: Thursday's hearing will be the first of several, with others likely to focus on "recent market volatility involving GameStop and other stocks," according to Rep. Maxine Waters (D, Calif.), who chairs the committee.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Citadel and Robinhood CEOs will call for new stock trading rule at GameStop hearing

Co-founder and CEO of Robinhood Vladimir Tenev. Photo: Noam Galai / Getty Images

Players central to the GameStop market bonanza will call on Congress to shorten the time required for stock trades to settle, according to testimonies released ahead of their appearances at a Congressional hearing on Thursday.

Why it matters: A typically obscure part of stock trading is set to be among the issues at the forefront — as Robinhood and others look to deflect the anger that stemmed from the Reddit-fueled stock frenzy.

What they're saying (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Congress divided over who's to blame for Reddit trading phenomenon

Photos: Getty Images, company websites, Keith Gill courtesy of YouTube; Graphic: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

There's little consensus about what went wrong, if anything, during the trading mania that drove a group of "meme stocks" to meteoric heights — and those tensions could animate today's GameStop-centered Congressional hearing.

Why it matters: What went wrong and who's to blame — short-sellers, Robinhood, Reddit daytraders, etc. — depends on whom you ask. Any of the witnesses set to appear could be targeted, and there's not much clarity about what direction Congress might go in response.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Feb 17, 2021 - Economy & Business

Hedge funds will be the villain at GameStop hearing

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The House Financial Services Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow on "recent market volatility involving GameStop stock and other stocks" to continue the whodunnit of the current state of financial markets, especially U.S. stocks.

What's happening: Chair Maxine Waters will question the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel Securities, Melvin Capital and Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty or u/DeepF--kingValue.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow