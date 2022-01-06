Gaming's best speedrunning festival returns next week

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Gaming's best speedrunning festival returns next week

Stephen Totilo

Speedrunners about to collectively clear Mike Tyson's Punch-Out, while blindfolded. Photo: Games Done Quick

The 13th annual running of Awesome Games Done Quick will start this Sunday, kicking off a week of the best spectacles in gaming.

Why it matters: The increasingly successful livestreamed GDQ events, which include the flagship AGDQ each January, showcase the ingenuity and generosity of the gaming community.

  • Throughout the week, speedrunners will conduct live playthroughs of some 150 games, with the singular goal of reaching the end of each as fast as possible. [Full event schedule]
  • As they run, the audience is encouraged to donate, this time to the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
  • Donations passed $3 million for a GDQ event in the summer of 2019 and again in early 2020, before falling during the pandemic. Organizers hope to hit that mark again once life gets easier.

The details: Speedruns at next week’s event will include retro games and even recent 2021 releases like Psychonauts 2.

  • One player will take on the notoriously difficult 2019 samurai game Sekiro while blindfolded. (Blindfold runs have been a mainstay of GDQ for nearly a decade, arguably reaching their apex in 2020 when two blindfolded men beat Nintendo classic Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out while sharing one controller).
  • Promising runs for next week also include a multiplayer race in GeoGuessr, a game that places users in a random spot in Google Maps’ street view and then challenges them to figure out where they are (in an extraordinary 2020 demonstration, a speedrunner could identify the correct country in seconds).
  • The event's so-called Awful Block will feature a run of a notoriously bad Sonic: The Hedgehog game made for Game.com.

Between the lines: The GDQ events are grassroots, especially compared to the spectacles put on by the corporate giants of the gaming and esports industries.

  • They began in 2010 in the basement of speedrunning aficionado Mike Uyama and are operated largely by volunteers working in concert with GDQs four or so full-time employees. Runners aren’t paid.
  • Donations during the event go to charities, with GDQ taking in revenue through a fee with their charity partner and advertising.
  • The events have drawn 3,000 live spectators in recent years but switched to virtual-only in mid-2020 due to COVID.
  • The silver lining of the virtual format, GDQ director of operations Matt Merkle tells Axios, is that it opens the event to players of a broader spectrum who might not have been able to afford to come to the event to do their runs in person.

What’s next: GDQ will run another event in February focusing on female speedrunners. It’s part of an effort, Merkle says, to address how male-dominated the field has been.

  • He also hopes to run more online events and to find ways to showcase more Black runners and other people from less represented groups. The goal, he says, is to “push the community towards more inclusivity.”
  • As for what people will play at future GDQs, video games are still the focus, but: “I'm sure somebody’s going to try and submit a board game at some point,” Merkle said.

Go deeper

Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's fiery 2024 preview

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak with reporters after their speeches Thursday. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden says holding former President Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack is about confronting the truth so America can move on.

  • "I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces," he said at the Capitol today in a fiery speech on the anniversary of the riot. "But I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope."

Between the lines: Biden also previewed themes for 2024 — especially if there's a Biden-Trump rematch.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: An hour-by-hour record of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's Electoral College victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gaetz: "We're proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down on his rhetoric about the Capitol insurrection on Thursday, telling Steve Bannon on his podcast that he is "ashamed of nothing" and "proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Gaetz, one of President Trump's most vocal supporters, has routinely made baseless claims regarding election fraud. He has mentioned the Capitol insurrection on social media more than any other Republican in Congress.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow