The Game Awards reveals big-budget publishers' priorities for the future

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
From the new gameplay trailer for Hellblade II. Screenshot: Ninja Theory/Xbox
Thursday night’s The Game Awards featured dozens of world premiere trailers and a smattering of awards. (It Takes Two won best game.)
Why it matters: The show offered a look at big-budget publishers’ priorities for the near term.
- Some prominent themes popped out.
Big studios tied to big brands:
- Warner Bros. revealed that its studio Monolith, fresh off two Lord of the Rings games, is building a Wonder Woman adventure. The game will use the studio’s patented Nemesis system, which tracks enemy characters’ interactions with players.
- Disney, which recently ended its Star Wars exclusivity deal with EA in favor of working with more studios, revealed the previously leaked Star Wars Eclipse. It’s an original adventure from the controversial Quantic Dream studio, which has been mired in legal fights over reports of workplace misconduct.
New studios trying to recapture old glory:
- Dramatic Labs — a studio full of people who made pioneering, choice-filled narrative adventures for Telltale Games — revealed a Star Trek game slated for the spring.
- Inflexion Games — a studio run by a former manager of beloved role-playing game creators Bioware — unveiled an online fantasy crafting game called Nightingale.
- Embark — a studio with numerous ex-Battlefield developers — showed off a sci-fi shooter called ARC Raiders.
- The lead creator of the classic horror game Silent Hill announced a disturbing-looking project called Slitterhead.
A push for realistic graphics:
- From one of the first trailers, for Xbox exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, to the final reveal, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo set in The Matrix universe, the mega-studios were promoting game graphics that look closer to lifelike than ever.
Also notable:
- Remedy is making Alan Wake 2 for a 2023 target release, 13 years after its predecessor.
- Outerloop Games, a studio that focuses on work featuring underrepresented cultures, showed Thirsty Suitors, an action adventure game about family and relationships.
About that other thing: TGA host Geoff Keighley condemned game industry workplace misconduct in his opening remarks, though he didn’t name any companies and coupled it with criticism of player toxicity in online games.