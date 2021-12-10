Sign up for our daily briefing

The Game Awards reveals big-budget publishers' priorities for the future

From the new gameplay trailer for Hellblade II. Screenshot: Ninja Theory/Xbox

Thursday night’s The Game Awards featured dozens of world premiere trailers and a smattering of awards. (It Takes Two won best game.)

Why it matters: The show offered a look at big-budget publishers’ priorities for the near term.

  • Some prominent themes popped out.

Big studios tied to big brands:

  • Warner Bros. revealed that its studio Monolith, fresh off two Lord of the Rings games, is building a Wonder Woman adventure. The game will use the studio’s patented Nemesis system, which tracks enemy characters’ interactions with players.
  • Disney, which recently ended its Star Wars exclusivity deal with EA in favor of working with more studios, revealed the previously leaked Star Wars Eclipse. It’s an original adventure from the controversial Quantic Dream studio, which has been mired in legal fights over reports of workplace misconduct.

New studios trying to recapture old glory:

  • Dramatic Labs — a studio full of people who made pioneering, choice-filled narrative adventures for Telltale Games — revealed a Star Trek game slated for the spring.
  • Inflexion Games — a studio run by a former manager of beloved role-playing game creators Bioware — unveiled an online fantasy crafting game called Nightingale.
  • Embark — a studio with numerous ex-Battlefield developers — showed off a sci-fi shooter called ARC Raiders.
  • The lead creator of the classic horror game Silent Hill announced a disturbing-looking project called Slitterhead.

A push for realistic graphics:

  • From one of the first trailers, for Xbox exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, to the final reveal, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo set in The Matrix universe, the mega-studios were promoting game graphics that look closer to lifelike than ever.

Also notable:

  • Remedy is making Alan Wake 2 for a 2023 target release, 13 years after its predecessor.
  • Outerloop Games, a studio that focuses on work featuring underrepresented cultures, showed Thirsty Suitors, an action adventure game about family and relationships.

About that other thing: TGA host Geoff Keighley condemned game industry workplace misconduct in his opening remarks, though he didn’t name any companies and coupled it with criticism of player toxicity in online games.

Sam Baker
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas anti-abortion law to proceed

Abortion and anti-abortion rights demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday said some lawsuits against Texas' anti-abortion law — the strictest in the country — can proceed.

The big picture: The court's decision is not a ruling on the merits of Texas' law — and leaves the law in place — but it paves the way for the courts to decide whether that law is constitutional.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Our insatiable appetite for speedy delivery

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

We used to be impressed by two-day shipping, then next-day shipping. Now we want our groceries in just 15 minutes.

Why it matters: Our addiction to super-fast delivery — intensified by the pandemic — is clogging our cities, creating more low-paying jobs, and shuttering mom-and-pop stores on Main Street.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate — Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says.
  2. Vaccines: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes — Omicron gives a shot to boosters.
  3. States: NY to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: Omicron threatens to deepen global vaccine disparities — EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
