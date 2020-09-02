Gallup: U.S. perceptions of race relations hit new low

Protests following the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Americans' perceptions of the current state of race relations are more negative than at any time since Gallup started asking the question in 2001.
Why it matters: It comes during a summer of mass protests about racial injustice following a series of violent incidents against unarmed Black Americans by police officers.
By the numbers: About 55% of adults say relations between white and Black Americans are very (24%) or somewhat bad (31%), compared to 44% who say they are very (7%) or somewhat (37%) good.
- It's a significant decrease from 2001 through 2013, when the percentage of people who said race relations were good to any degree ranged from 63% to 72%.
- The drop-off began around 2015, after a series of high-profile police killings of Black Americans.
Worth noting: The poll was taken before the most recent wave of protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Methodology: The Gallup telephone poll was conducted from June 8 to July 24. It surveyed 1,226 U.S. adults. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.