Gallup: U.S. perceptions of race relations hit new low

Protests following the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Americans' perceptions of the current state of race relations are more negative than at any time since Gallup started asking the question in 2001.

Why it matters: It comes during a summer of mass protests about racial injustice following a series of violent incidents against unarmed Black Americans by police officers.

By the numbers: About 55% of adults say relations between white and Black Americans are very (24%) or somewhat bad (31%), compared to 44% who say they are very (7%) or somewhat (37%) good.

  • It's a significant decrease from 2001 through 2013, when the percentage of people who said race relations were good to any degree ranged from 63% to 72%.
  • The drop-off began around 2015, after a series of high-profile police killings of Black Americans.

Worth noting: The poll was taken before the most recent wave of protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Methodology: The Gallup telephone poll was conducted from June 8 to July 24. It surveyed 1,226 U.S. adults. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Axios-Ipsos poll: Most expect quick election results

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey of 1,100 U.S. adults, Aug. 28-31; Chart: Axios Visuals

One in three Americans thinks we'll know who won the presidential election on the night of Nov. 3, and six in 10 expect the winner to be announced within a couple of days, our new poll finds.

Why it matters: The gap between public expectations and what experts are warning — that it may take weeks — shows the risk of a national crisis over trust and acceptance of this year's results, whether President Trump wins a second term or Joe Biden unseats him.

Trump says Black Lives Matter is "discriminatory" and "bad for Black people"

President Trump during a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump again denounced Black Lives Matter as a "Marxist organization" and said it was "discriminatory" during an interview with Fox News that aired Monday night.

What he's saying: "The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, 'That’s a terrible name.' It's so discriminatory," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "It's bad for Black people. It's bad for everybody."

Americans' trust in the Fed falls even further

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Trust in the Federal Reserve fell again, despite — or, perhaps, because of — the stock market's continued surge upward, according to data from the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

By the numbers: Trust in the Fed is sinking across the political spectrum — a strong majority (62%) of Americans say they have little or no trust in the central bank, up from just over half (51%) in May.

