Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get a COVID vaccine

According to the latest Gallup poll, Americans' willingness get a coronavirus vaccine has dropped to 50% in late September, a dramatic 11-point fall from the previous month.

Why it matters: This steep drop is further evidence that the vaccine has been the politicized. Republicans are now more willing to be vaccinated, while Democrats and independents have become increasingly uncomfortable.

Driving the news: These results follow President Trump's announcement that he was pushing for a coronavirus vaccine before the election. This timeline is unlikely as the FDA has posted vaccine guidance that requires drugmakers to monitor clinical trial participants for a median of two months after they receive their final dose.

  • The decrease is due to many Americans losing confidence in the approval process for the vaccine. According to Gallup, they won't take an FDA-approved vaccine "right now" because of Trump.
  • Since early August, young adults have been consistently more positive about taking the vaccine than middle-aged and older adults.
  • Men are 12% more comfortable than women getting the vaccine. The latest poll showed 56% of men versus 44% of women say they would get it.
  • Parents of minors are less likely to vaccinate themselves than non-parents. The latest poll shows parents are at its lowest at 44%, while 52% of non-parents still say they would be vaccinated.

Methodology: Results for this Gallup poll are based on self-administered web surveys conducted Sept. 14-27, 2020, with a random sample of 2,730 adults, aged 18 and older, who are members of the Gallup Panel.

SurveyMonkey poll: VP debate was actually pretty good

Wednesday's vice presidential candidate debate got far better reviews in early poll numbers than a similar poll taken after the first presidential debate, with respondents calling it "civil," "informative," and even "presidential."

Why it matters: The new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll suggested that Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made better impressions with the public than President Trump and Joe Biden did in their debate last week — or, at least, didn't actively repel voters.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Sen. Mike Lee attends Supreme Court confirmation hearing in-person after COVID diagnosis.
  Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing.
  3. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  4. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
The NFL's scheduling puzzle

The NFL's postponement of Week 5's Broncos vs. Patriots matchup has shifted the dates of eight games involving seven teams, creating the season's first true scheduling puzzle.

Where it stands: An 18th week of the regular season is reportedly "in play," but the league wants it to be a last resort.

