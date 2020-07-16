11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gallup: Party preference swings dramatically in favor of Democrats

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Americans' political party preferences have swung sharply from a 2-point Republican advantage in January to an 11-point Democratic advantage in July, according to Gallup's monthly averages of telephone polls in 2020.

The big picture: The dramatic shift is more a product of fewer people identifying as Republican or Republican-leaning (down 8% since January) than gains among those who identify as Democratic or Democratic-leaning (up 5%).

By the numbers: 50% of U.S. adults identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, compared to 39% for the GOP.

  • 32% of Americans polled identified as Democrats, and another 18% said they are independents who lean toward the Democratic Party.
  • Meanwhile, 26% identified as Republicans, with another 13% saying they lean toward the GOP.

Zoom in: The month of June alone saw a 3% increase in people identifying as Democratic and Democratic-leaning, while the number of people identifying as Republican or Republican-leaning dropped by 5%.

  • That shift came amid mass protests following the death of George Floyd, which catapulted racial injustice to the forefront of the national conversation, and as the U.S. continued to struggle to contain the coronavirus.
  • Trump has also seen a significant decline in job approval ratings in recent months. 38% of Americans approved of the job he is doing in the latest Gallup poll.

The bottom line: Democrats last held an advantage of 10 points or more in January 2019 (51% to 39%), right after taking control of the House in a sweeping victory in the 2018 midterms.

Go deeper: Trump's summer shakeup shows he knows he's losing

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi: "I yearn for other Republican presidents"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on President Trump Thursday to exercise "the full power" of the Defense Production Act to meet coronavirus equipment needs and accused him of engaging in a "massive dereliction of duty" by ignoring science during the pandemic.

What she's saying: "I yearn for other Republican presidents," Pelosi said at a press conference. "While we may have disagreed on many points, but at least we had a shared commitment to the governance of our country."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
47 mins ago - Technology

T-Mobile debuts free robocall-fighting service

T-Mobile announced Thursday it will offer ScamShield, a free scam-blocking service, to all T-Mobile, Metro and Sprint customers.

Why it matters: Robocalls remain the scourge of the industry, with billions of unwanted calls pummeling customers last year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 13,589,273 — Total deaths: 584,990 — Total recoveries — 7,607,033Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,499,771 — Total deaths: 137,420 — Total recoveries: 1,075,882 — Total tested: 42,521,027Map.
  3. States: Georgia governor bans local governments from issuing mask mandates — Florida breaks single-day record with over 150 coronavirus deaths
  4. World: U.S., Canada and U.K. accuse Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research.
  5. Politics: RNC to restrict attendance at Florida convention amid coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: More than 32 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow