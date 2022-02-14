Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

A startup for starting a family

Erin Brodwin

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

On this day of love, Gaia is debuting its personalized in-vitro fertilization (IVF) insurance product on the Lloyds of London market and announcing a fresh round of $20 million in Series A funding led by Atomico, the company's founder tells Axios.

Why it matters: Fertility treatment is a heavily opaque sector of the health care industry that's just as convoluted as it is inequitable. Did we mention how expensive it is?

Details: The model is built on data from the Human Fertility and Embryology Authority and private clinics.

  • That represents a total of more than a million IVF records dating back to 1991 from roughly 500,000 women, says Nader AlSalim, founder and CEO of Gaia.

Yes, but: Data on the factors that contribute to infertility is extremely narrow, which can limit the accuracy of any prediction tool. For instance:

  • Most of the data on IVF cycles is currently limited to white people in Western European countries.
  • The data that does exist is almost entirely sourced from women — we lack quality data on several male infertility factors include sperm DNA degradation.

Context: Several fertility companies in the U.S. offer risk-sharing models, including Spring Fertility and Shady Grove Fertility. But it's rare to see IVF insurance offered as a stand-alone product, entrepreneurs and industry observers tell Axios.

One bittersweet thing: AlSalim created Gaia after he and his wife went through five rounds of IVF across three different clinics in two countries.

  • The process cost a total of roughly $68,000.
  • And "we’re one of the few to have something to show for it — a child," AlSalim tells Axios.

For more details, sign up for a free trial to Axios Pro's Health Tech Deals.

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Traffic is back, but rush hour isn't the same

Data: TomTom Traffic Index 2021; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic didn't kill rush hour in America — it just spread traffic throughout the day.

What's happening: The rise of home offices and flexible work hours means there were fewer cars on the road last year during traditional peak times — particularly the morning commute, according to TomTom Traffic Index 2021.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

The U.S. needs a COVID forecast

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Experts say the U.S. needs clearer, more defined standards that will help the public understand when it's safe to relax COVID restrictions — and when it might be necessary to bring them back.

Why it matters: Experts compare this need to a weather forecast or air-quality warnings: People are more willing to accept inconveniences if they understand the reasons why.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacque SchragAïda Amer
2 hours ago - World

Choose your treat: An Axios V-Day surprise

Graphic: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer, Brendan Lynch, Shoshana Gordon, Maura Losch/Axios