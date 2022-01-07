Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: General Atlantic snaps up PT Solutions at $1.2 billion valuation

Sarah Pringle

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

General Atlantic acquired PT Solutions from Lindsay Goldberg in an approximately $1.2 billion transaction, marking the latest physical therapy investment in recent weeks, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: After the physical therapy sector got its teeth kicked in with COVID, recent dealmaking suggests the industry is back in action and buyer interest remains strong.

  • All this is happening while tech-focused investors inject big dollars into digital musculoskeletal therapy startups like Hinge or Sword that don’t rely on traditional clinics.

By the numbers: ​​General Atlantic made a majority investment in PT Solutions, while TowerBrook Capital Partners, in partnership with health system Ascension snagged a minority stake through a preferred equity investment, sources say.

  • The deal concludes a Triple Tree sale process, and the valuation implies around 15x the company’s approximately $80 million of EBITDA, sources say.
  • During Lindsay Goldberg’s ownership, PT Solutions executed 17 acquisitions, increased adjusted EBITDA by 250 percent-plus, and its network of clinics more than doubled to over 300, says one of the people.
  • PT Solutions has a unique model, built around tailored hospital partnerships.

Separately, PennantPark Investment Advisers looks poised to score a big return on its pending sale of Pivot Health Solutions to Athletico, a BDT Capital Partners portfolio company. Jefferies advised Pivot on the deal.

  • Sources tell Axios the Towson, Maryland-based physical therapy company is expected to command an enterprise value of approximately $550 million.
  • PennantPark took the keys of the business from its previous PE owners less than three years ago, injecting $25 million in the Pivot as part of its recapitalization.
  • As of September 2021, the total value of all the different securities that PennantPark has in Pivot is $134 million, according to the lender's Q3 report.

The big picture: Despite some noise around new regulation, investors still see a big opportunity for consolidation and innovation amid the reopening of clinics. An aging population and plentiful musculoskeletal issues will continue to fuel demand for both traditional assets and those looking to reinvent the sector.

  • General Atlantic, Lindsay Goldberg, TowerBrook, PennantPark and Athletico declined to comment.

Neil IrwinCourtenay Brown
Updated 54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jobs need workers

Source: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

America's job recovery hit another hiccup last month.

  • Good news: Nearly everybody who wants a job is getting one.
  • Bad news: The number of people who want a job isn't rising very fast.

Why it matters: A shortage of workers is holding back job creation and America's recovery from the pandemic.

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Why big financial firms are scooping up climate modeling companies

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Big ratings agencies such as Moody's and S&P Global, along with other financial firms, are vacuuming up companies specializing in modeling physical climate risks.

Driving the news: The latest consolidation in the "climate intelligence" space arrived this week with S&P's purchase of The Climate Service, a climate risk consulting firm. The Climate Service analyzes physical climate risks, including extreme temperatures, coastal flooding and water stress, along with so-called transition risks, including changing regulatory and market conditions.

Dave Lawler
Updated 5 hours ago - World

Kazakhstan's president orders troops to "shoot to kill" protesters

Protests in Almaty on Wednesday. Photo: Abduaziz Madyarov/AFP via Getty

Kazakhstan's president said in a televised speech Friday that he ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning" in an attempt to forcibly suppress an unexpected uprising, adding that those who failed to surrender "need to be destroyed."

Why it matters: "Dozens" of protesters have been killed and around 4,000 arrested, according to the government. At least 18 security forces have also been killed. A phone and internet blackout has made it virtually impossible to track events nationally, but the order will likely result in more deaths.

