Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

G7 leaders promise "turning point for multilateralism" in first post-Trump summit

Dave Lawler, author of World

Boris Johnson, the host and U.K. prime minister, waves at his G7 colleagues. Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies released a joint statement following their virtual summit on Friday, pledging to help low-income countries gain access to coronavirus vaccines and to “deliver a green transformation” by making environmentally conscious investments during the economic recovery.

What they're saying: The statement released after Biden's first international summit echoed many of his priorities, including making 2021 "a turning point for multilateralism."

Flashback: Multiple gatherings of the G7 and similar groups ended without joint statements during the Trump era, due to disagreements over issues like climate change and, in one instance, Trump's insistence that the coronavirus be labeled the "Wuhan virus."

Details: The most tangible commitments from the G7 leaders came in the form of donations to the global COVAX vaccine initiative.

Between the lines: One of Biden's top foreign policy priorities — bringing democratic allies together to compete with China — didn't feature explicitly in the statement from the G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., along with the EU.

  • But the leaders did vow to "champion open economies and societies" and "consult with each other on collective approaches to address non-market oriented policies and practices."

More from the statement:

  • "We will... strive to reach a consensus-based solution on international taxation by mid-2021 within the framework of the OECD."
  • The leaders also committed to reform the World Trade Organization to promote a "modernized, freer and fairer rules-based multilateral trading system."
  • In what appears to be a political gift to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, they offered support for Japan's commitment to hold the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Worth noting: The summit also revealed that world leaders are struggling with the same challenges as the general public in the Zoom era. Contending with background noise during his introductory remarks, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel to mute her microphone.

What's next: The leaders aim to meet in person in the U.K. in June.

Dave Lawler, author of World
18 hours ago - World

U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative

Biden. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty

The U.S. is committing $2 billion for the global COVAX vaccine initiative within days (using funds already allocated by Congress), plus an additional $2 billion over the next two years, the White House announced ahead of Friday's virtual G7 summit.

Why it matters: Senior administration officials told reporters Thursday evening that they'll use those commitments to "call on G7 partners Friday both to make good on the pledges that are already out there" and to make further investments in global vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

Dave Lawler, author of World
17 hours ago - World

What to make of the Biden administration's first overseas calls

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to wait a month for a call from President Biden, and while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got a call Thursday, it came not from Biden but from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The big picture: Biden, Austin, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have together called officials from at least 43 countries, with Blinken alone calling 39 (there’s considerable overlap between their call lists).

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Feb 17, 2021 - World

Biden finally calls Netanyahu

Biden sits with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a dinner at the prime minister's residence in 2010, in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

President Joe Biden spoke on the phone today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one month after taking office.

Why it matters: In recent weeks, the White House faced questions over Biden’s decision to call the leaders of a dozen allies and world powers before calling Netanyahu. 

