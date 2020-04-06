G20 emerges as option for talks to calm oil markets
U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The G20 is emerging as a venue for cooperative efforts to try and calm the oil market, and Bloomberg and others report that a potential meeting of G20 energy ministers could be Friday.
Driving the news: U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette discussed the G20 role during a wider discussion over the weekend with his Saudi counterpart, a DOE spokesperson tells Axios.
- "Secretary Brouillette participated in a productive discussion with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, about ongoing challenges and instability in global oil markets," according to Shaylyn Hynes.
What they're saying: "[T]he two energy ministers agreed to continue this dialogue through a G20 Energy Ministers meeting in the near future," Hynes said.
Catch up fast: The Saudis currently hold the G20's rotating presidency.
- International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol tweeted yesterday that he spoke with Seamus O'Regan, Canada's natural resources minister, and they agreed the G20 "could play a leading role in boosting market stability."
- Birol has also held recent talks with U.S. and Brazilian officials.