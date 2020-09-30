Executives think they're handling the future of work — but workers disagree

A new survey finds employers are embracing a new, more digitized way of working accelerated by the pandemic, while employees fear being left behind.

Why it matters: The realities of COVID-19 compressed years of remote work growth into a matter of months. But the onus is now on executives to support their workforces as the crisis shifts to the new normal.

What's happening: Today, IBM released its 2020 C-suite study, which surveyed more than 3,800 high-level executives in 20 countries on their outlook, both during COVID-19 and in the years ahead.

They report the pandemic has busted pre-pandemic barriers to digital transformation, with 66% of executives surveyed saying they've completed initiatives that had previously been held up by internal resistance.

The catch: The report showed a major gap between how executives think their company is helping workers during the pandemic and how workers themselves feel.

That gap isn't just about corporate communication — nearly a quarter of workers surveyed reported having been either furloughed or laid off, and they're well aware that more automation and digitization may translate to less work for humans.

"There's an elevation of expectations with employees in respect to their employers," says Jesus Mantas, a senior managing partner at IBM. "That creates a gap in leadership."

What to watch: Whether executives are able to adapt their leadership techniques to a hybrid or even fully remote future — and whether they can keep workers engaged now that the adrenaline of the spring has long since worn off.

Go deeper: How COVID-19 reshapes the jobs of the future