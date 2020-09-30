37 mins ago - Economy & Business

Executives think they're handling the future of work — but workers disagree

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Data: IBM Institute for Business Value; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

A new survey finds employers are embracing a new, more digitized way of working accelerated by the pandemic, while employees fear being left behind.

Why it matters: The realities of COVID-19 compressed years of remote work growth into a matter of months. But the onus is now on executives to support their workforces as the crisis shifts to the new normal.

What's happening: Today, IBM released its 2020 C-suite study, which surveyed more than 3,800 high-level executives in 20 countries on their outlook, both during COVID-19 and in the years ahead.

  • They report the pandemic has busted pre-pandemic barriers to digital transformation, with 66% of executives surveyed saying they've completed initiatives that had previously been held up by internal resistance.

The catch: The report showed a major gap between how executives think their company is helping workers during the pandemic and how workers themselves feel.

  • That gap isn't just about corporate communication — nearly a quarter of workers surveyed reported having been either furloughed or laid off, and they're well aware that more automation and digitization may translate to less work for humans.
  • "There's an elevation of expectations with employees in respect to their employers," says Jesus Mantas, a senior managing partner at IBM. "That creates a gap in leadership."

What to watch: Whether executives are able to adapt their leadership techniques to a hybrid or even fully remote future — and whether they can keep workers engaged now that the adrenaline of the spring has long since worn off.

Go deeper: How COVID-19 reshapes the jobs of the future

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Over 73 million people watched the first debate on TV

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 73.1 million people watched the first presidential debate on television on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen ratings.

Why it matters: While that's a sizable audience for any American TV program, it's down more than 13% from the record number of TV viewers who tuned in for the first debate of the 2016 election. The chaotic nature of the debate and the overall uncertainty around this year's election may have pushed some viewers away.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate passes bill funding government through December

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 84-10.

Where it stands: The legislation will avert a government shutdown before funding expires Wednesday night and before the Nov. 3 election. The House passed the same measure last week by a vote of 359-57 after House Democrats and the Trump administration agreed on the resolution.

  • Both sides agreed early in negotiations that the bill should be a "clean" continuing resolution — meaning each party would only make small changes to existing funding levels so the measure would pass through both chambers quickly, Axios' Alayna Treene reported last week. The bill now goes to President Trump for his signature.
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - Technology

The age of engineering life begins

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Synthetic biology startups raised some $3 billion through the first half of 2020, up from $1.9 billion for all of 2019, as the field brings the science of engineering to the art of life.

The big picture: Synthetic biologists are gradually learning how to program the code of life the way that computer experts have learned to program machines. If they can succeed — and if the public accepts their work — synthetic biology stands to fundamentally transform how we live.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!