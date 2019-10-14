Fusion GPS founders to publish book on Trump's relationship with Russia

The co-founders of Fusion GPS, the political research firm behind the infamous "Steele Dossier," are coming out with a book about President Trump's alleged ties to Russia in November.

Background: The book, titled "Crime in Progress: The Secret History of the Trump-Russia Investigation," is written by former journalists Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, who commissioned former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele in 2015 to conduct opposition research for the conservative Washington Free Beacon. Steele's work was later funded by the Democratic National Committee and Simpson himself after November 2016.