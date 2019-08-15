Fund managers see highest probability of recession since 2011

Investors were nervous about a recession before Wednesday's selloff, with a third of fund managers polled in the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey saying a recession is likely to happen in the next 12 months.
Why it matters: It's the highest recession probability since October 2011. However, a large majority of surveyed fund managers, 64%, says a recession is unlikely.
What's happening: Trade war concerns (51%) were the top risk cited by fund managers surveyed, followed by "monetary policy impotence," which remained in the second spot at 15%. A China slowdown and a bond market bubble round out the top 4, each at 9%.
- Investors are certainly trading as if a recession is coming. U.S. Treasuries (32%) remained at the most crowded trade identified by fund managers, ahead of U.S. tech (19%), growth stocks (15%) and investment grade corporate bonds (12%).
- “Investors are the most bullish on rates since 2008 as trade war concerns send recession risk to an 8-year high,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist. “With global policy stimuli at a 2.5-year low, the onus is on the Fed, ECB and PBoC to restore animal spirits.”
Methodology: Bank of America Merrill Lynch's surveyors spoke with 224 fund managers, who are collectively in charge of $553 billion worth of assets from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8.