Watch the full "Axios on HBO interview" with Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf

In this episode of "Axios on HBO," Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf discusses domestic terrorism, protests in Portland, systemic racism and much more with Mike Allen.
In this episode of "Axios on HBO," Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf discusses domestic terrorism, protests in Portland, systemic racism and much more with Mike Allen.
On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios Political Reporter Alexi McCammond interviews former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who reveals how he'd change the DNC and how presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can win Texas.
Catch the full interview on Monday, August 17 at 11:15 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president in a video funded by Republican Voters Against Trump.
Why it matters: Taylor's blistering criticism of Trump adds to the chorus of former top administration officials who have spoken out against the president after leaving office — most notably former national security adviser John Bolton and former Defense Secretary James Mattis.
Former 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro told "Axios on HBO" that Democrats could win the presidency in November but lose support with Latino voters, which could "benefit the Republicans in the years to come."
Driving the news: The Democratic National Convention, happening this week, has been criticized by some for featuring too few Latino speakers. Castro, the only Latino presidential candidate this cycle, was not asked to be one of the featured, solo speakers.