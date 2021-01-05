Get the latest market trends in your inbox

FuboTV stock plummets after surging throughout 2020

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

After getting the coveted Rabouin bump following an interview with CEO David Gandler on the "Voices of Wall Street" podcast, fuboTV's stock has tumbled, dropping from a high of $62.00 on Dec. 22 to $24.24 on Monday.

By the numbers: The 61% share price decline has happened over just seven trading sessions during which the stock fell by an average of 8.8% a day, including three drops of at least 15%.

  • Shares fell 13.4% on Monday, but remain 142% higher than where they were in January 2020.

What's happening: After a surge of 596% from the start of the year through Dec. 22, the end of a lockup period on Dec. 30 released about 88 million shares — more than triple the previous float — allowing a number of new investors to take profits on the stock's gains, Deadline reported.

  • Further, after largely positive reviews from Wall Street analysts, BMO recently downgraded the company to "market perform," saying the stock price had little room to increase after its spectacular gains.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 4, 2021 - Economy & Business

Which asset classes performed best in the market frenzy of 2020

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The everything rally delivered big gains to just about every asset in 2020, thanks in large part to unprecedented action from the Fed and Congress.

By the numbers: U.S. equities ended 2020 higher on the last day of trading, with stocks registering strong gains — the Nasdaq rallied 44% on the year while the Russell gained 19%.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

Ashley GoldSara Fischer
3 hours ago - Technology

Vaccine distribution's information mess

 Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Local health officials are turning to online services like Eventbrite to improvise distribution schemes for the COVID-19 vaccine in the absence of federal support or a national plan.

Why it matters: Millions of lives, along with the country's economic recovery, depend on a speedy and successful rollout of the vaccine. But as people hunt for scarce information about vaccine availability and delivery processes, the lack of coordinated communication risks opening an information vacuum — into which misinformation could easily pour.

