FTC may probe pharmacy benefit managers

Bob Herman

FTC Chair Lina Khan has PBMs in her sights. Photo: Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission will vote on Thursday whether it will study how pharmacy benefit managers affect drug prices and the businesses of pharmacies.

Why it matters: PBMs are powerful, secretive and heavily consolidated, and it appears the FTC is open to scrutinizing the industry that got significantly more concentrated under the FTC's own watch.

The intrigue: The FTC did not respond to requests for more information about what the study could include.

Flashback: Over the past two decades, the FTC has blessed a plethora of mergers and acquisitions that led to the current situation, in which three PBMs — CVS Caremark, OptumRx and Express Scripts — control 80% of the market.

  • CVS bought Caremark in 2007 (just three years after Caremark bought AdvancePCS).
  • UnitedHealth, which owns OptumRx, has acquired several competing PBMs since 2015, including Catamaran, Diplomat and Helios.
  • Express Scripts, now owned by Cigna, acquired NextRx in 2009 and Medco in 2012.

The Express Scripts-Medco deal caused considerable consternation among antitrust experts, but the FTC ultimately cleared it.

  • Former FTC Commissioner Julie Brill was the sole dissenting vote, writing: "While I sincerely hope that I am wrong about the effects of this merger, I believe — with deep sadness and concern — that will not prove to be the case."

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
11 mins ago - Health

The U.S. needs a COVID forecast

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Experts say the U.S. needs clearer, more defined standards that will help the public understand when it's safe to relax COVID restrictions — and when it might be necessary to bring them back.

Why it matters: Experts compare this need to a weather forecast or air-quality warnings: People are more willing to accept inconveniences if they understand why the reasons.

Jacque SchragAïda Amer
12 mins ago - World

Choose your treat: An Axios V-Day surprise

Graphic: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer, Brendan Lynch, Shoshana Gordon, Maura Losch/Axios
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to skate at Winter Olympics

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva skates during a training session on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink in Beijing, China, on Monday. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva had her provisional suspension for testing positive for a banned substance lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

Why it matters: The ruling enables the 15-year-old to continue competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics — where she's a favorite to win the women's individual figure skating event, which begins on Tuesday.

