After more than a year-and-a-half probe, the Federal Trade Commission voted to approve approximately $5 billion in settlement fees with Facebook this week, a source familiar with the case confirmed to the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters via Axios' David McCabe: A settlement of the long-running investigation would punctuate the global debate over online privacy set off, in part, by revelations about Facebook's treatment of user data. The fine would represent the largest ever of its kind.