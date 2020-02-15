2 hours ago - Health

French health minister confirms first coronavirus death in Europe

Gigi Sukin

French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Contributor/Getty Images

French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn confirmed on Saturday the death of a Chinese patient diagnosed with coronavirus in a Paris hospital, the first COVID-19 casualty outside of Asia.

The state of play: "I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who was hospitalized ... since January 25 and who had a pulmonary infection from the coronavirus," Buzyn said.

  • She explained that the patient, a tourist, arrived in France on Jan. 16 from the Hubei province of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The individual had been hospitalized and isolated since Jan. 25.

The big picture: Europe has more than 60 confirmed cases of the virus, with Germany having the most at 16, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

  • As of Saturday, there are 67,097 confirmed cases of the virus globally, including 15 in the United States.
  • There have been only four deaths reported outside mainland China, in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan and France.

