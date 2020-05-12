1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Freight volume hits all-time low as coronavirus crushes the transportation industry

Data: Association of American Railroads; Table: Axios Visuals

Already facing an industry-wide recession coming into the year, the coronavirus pandemic has leveled the global transportation industry and pushed U.S. freight volume to its largest year-over-year percentage decline since the Association of American Railroads began collecting data in 1989.

By the numbers: The total number of originated carloads on U.S. railroads last month averaged 196,107 per week, "easily the lowest weekly average for any month since before January 1988, when our data began," AAR analysts wrote in the latest monthly assessment of the industry, "Real Time Indicators."

  • "In fact, the five months from December 2019 through April 2020 are the five lowest-volume months (measured by weekly average total carloads) since before 1988."
  • "In April 2020, total carloads were down 25.2%, or 329,693 carloads, from last April. That’s the biggest year-over-year monthly percentage decline since our data began."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 4,194,326 — Total deaths: 286,615 — Total recoveries — 1,464,926Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 1,347,936 — Total deaths: 80,684 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  4. Trump administration: White House to require West Wing staff to wear face masks.
  5. States: Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory in California, defying virus restrictions — New York to open certain low-risk businesses statewide this week.
  6. Public health: CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York to open certain low-risk businesses statewide this week

New York will ease some coronavirus-related restrictions and open "certain low risk businesses and recreational activities" statewide starting May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

Why it matters: It's a sign that New York has seen the worst of its coronavirus outbreak and is slowly looking to return to normalcy, though Cuomo has cautioned at every chance he gets that a rush to reopen without proper precautions in place could be devastating.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner are testifying remotely at a Senate hearing on Tuesday about when the U.S. can safely reopen the economy.

Details: Fauci told the New York Times that he will warn the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that reopening prematurely could cause "needless suffering and death."

