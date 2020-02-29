56 mins ago - Science

1 memorable life: Freeman Dyson, 1923-2020

Bryan Walsh

Freeman Dyson. Photo: Bryan Bedder / Stringer

The renowned physicist and polymath Freeman Dyson passed away near Princeton, N.J., on Feb. 28, at the age of 96.

Why he matters: Dyson was a dazzling scientist, but his true genius lay in his astonishing imagination, which reached for the furthest edges of the cosmos.

  • In 1949, Dyson tackled one of the trickiest problems in the field: how to describe the behavior of electrons and photons.
  • Dyson's insight, which came to him while riding a Greyhound bus through Nebraska, proved key to quantum electrodynamics, which the physicist Richard Feynman called the "jewel of physics."

Dyson never won a Nobel Prize for his work. He never even bothered to earn a PhD.

The bottom line: Few scientists can be said to have played as important a role in the making of our present than Dyson — and even fewer could so brilliantly envision the future.

Jonathan Swan

Scoop: Trump's budget calls for major boost to nukes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump will request a major increase to the budget for America's nuclear weapons arsenal, according to people familiar with the budget request the administration will unveil on Monday.

By the numbers: Trump's 2021 budget calls for $28.9 billion for the Pentagon to modernize nuclear delivery systems and $19.8 billion to the National Nuclear Security Administration — a nearly 20% increase over his previous budget request — for "modernizing the nuclear weapons stockpile," according to people familiar with the budget request.

Kyle Daly

Trump wants to double quantum, AI R&D budgets

Photo: Getty Images

The Trump administration wants to double federal spending on R&D for artificial intelligence and quantum computing over the next two years.

Why it matters: AI and quantum computing have the potential to upend everything from labor markets to civil liberties to encryption, and some policymakers and industry players say American leadership is needed on both fronts to stave off economic and technological threats from other countries, particularly China.

Ben Geman

Iowa caucusgoers view climate change as key issue

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ahead of the Iowa caucus on Monday, polling showed "about four in 10 ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, while three in 10 identified climate change as the top," AP reports.

The state of play: That's one of the results from polling conducted for several days before the event for AP and Fox News by a University of Chicago research group.

