1 memorable life: Freeman Dyson, 1923-2020

The renowned physicist and polymath Freeman Dyson passed away near Princeton, N.J., on Feb. 28, at the age of 96.

Why he matters: Dyson was a dazzling scientist, but his true genius lay in his astonishing imagination, which reached for the furthest edges of the cosmos.

In 1949, Dyson tackled one of the trickiest problems in the field: how to describe the behavior of electrons and photons.

Dyson's insight, which came to him while riding a Greyhound bus through Nebraska, proved key to quantum electrodynamics, which the physicist Richard Feynman called the "jewel of physics."

Dyson never won a Nobel Prize for his work. He never even bothered to earn a PhD.

Instead, he spent the rest of his career pursuing whatever caught his interest, migrating from atomic reactor design to nuclear bomb-powered space exploration to the mathematics of baseball.

He achieved popular renown as a gifted scientific writer, publishing his final book in 2018 at the age of 95.

A dedicated contrarian, later in his career he came under fire for doubting the danger of human-made climate change.

The bottom line: Few scientists can be said to have played as important a role in the making of our present than Dyson — and even fewer could so brilliantly envision the future.