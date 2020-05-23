1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The little guy behind the big brand

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Familiar chains that look like giant corporations are often independently owned small businesses that are getting wrecked by the pandemic alongside local mom-and-pops.

The big picture: Franchising has exploded in recent decades, with 733,000 franchise establishments employing more than 7.6 million Americans. The coronavirus closed 74% of them, according to a survey by the International Franchising Association.

Be smart: Fewer than half of all franchises are restaurants. The rest are in sectors like home health care, business services, hotels, auto repair, child care, dry cleaning, gyms, salons, and spas.

  • They pay a one-time fee — usually tens of thousands of dollars — to buy a franchise, then give a percentage of their sales to the parent company in exchange for national advertising support and the right to use their brand and processes.
  • The franchisee is responsible for day-to-day operations, including staffing.

What they're saying: “We like to think that franchisees have these huge war chests of money but they’re boot-strapping it, they’re small businesses that don’t have a lot of money,” Jania Bailey, CEO of franchise consultant group FranNet, told Restaurant Dive.

  • “Many [franchisees] will put everything on the line — they do a 401(k) rollover, they invest their retirement fund, take second mortgages on their homes — anything and everything to get that business open. And they scrape together to get it up and operational and get cash flowing positive, and they’re starting to see a little bit of profit and then something like this happens and it just wipes them out.”

The coronavirus leaves those in food deserts even more vulnerable

Data: USDA; Cartogram: Sara Wise/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many people to buy groceries and supplies in bulk, but nearly 23.5 million Americans who live far from supermarkets don’t have that option.

Why it matters: Low-income households in food deserts — more than a mile from a supermarket in a city or suburbs or more than 10 miles in rural areas — often struggle with having enough to eat, and the global pandemic has exacerbated that circumstance. Their access to fresh produce and meat continues to decrease, and they often turn instead to fast food or processed foods, according to the Agriculture Department.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 5,270,244 — Total deaths: 340,116 — Total recoveries — 2,086,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 1,611,691 — Total deaths: 96,479 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Public health: There is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, new report finds Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling coronavirus.
  4. States: D.C. and its suburbs have some of the worst coronavirus rates in the U.S. Daily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March States see record unemployment.
  5. Business: Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  6. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza stripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries.
A glimmer of hope for small businesses

Data: Census Bureau Small Business Pulse Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

New findings from a weekly U.S. Census survey show that things might be slowly looking up for small businesses — or at least steadying.

The big picture: The number of companies reporting severe problems from COVID-19 — or of temporary closings or having to cut employee hours — has been dropping. At the same time, far more said they had received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

