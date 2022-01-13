Sign up for our daily briefing

Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols

Ivana Saric

Teachers denounce the absence of sanitary materials in schools, Jan. 13 in Paris, France. Photo: Vincent Koebel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Teachers across France staged a mass walkout Thursday to protest ever-changing COVID-19 rules in the education sector, which they say fail to protect teachers and students.

Why it matters: Protests took place in towns across the country, forcing schools to close, though officials did not specify how many schools had to close Thursday. Some 58% of teachers in Paris participated, leading to nearly 200 school closures, the mayor's office said.

By the numbers: The French education ministry estimated that roughly 38% of primary school teachers participated in the strike, alongside nearly 24% of secondary school teachers.

  • Trade and teachers unions claim that about 75% of primary teachers and 62% of secondary teachers participated in the strike, per the Guardian.

Context: The government outlined a complex system of rules for classroom COVID-19 testing on Jan. 2. It then announced new changes on Monday and Tuesday. Many teachers were frustrated by the constantly changing rules, which they also feel are insufficient, CNN reported.

  • Teachers have also been concerned about a rise in cases among students, and lack of protective equipment.

The backdrop: France on Tuesday reported a record of more than 368,000 new infections, per Reuters, as the country continues to set records for infections that have led to classroom closures and viral spread among students.

What they're saying: The walkout is "not a 'strike against the virus' but illustrates the growing frustration in the schools," Snuipp-F.S.U., a leading union of elementary school personnel, said in a statement Tuesday.

  • "Not only does the current protocol fail to protect students, staff and their families, but it also completely disorganizes the school."

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
19 hours ago - Health

WHO chief: “We must not allow this virus a free ride"

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries against becoming complacent in the fight against COVID-19 at a press briefing Wednesday, as cases soar worldwide.

Why it matters: As many countries are beginning to emphasize learning to live with the virus, Tedros cautioned the dangers of this approach given how much of the world remains unvaccinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
12 hours ago - Health

Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing COVID vaccine

Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The U.S. Army announced Wednesday it issued 2,994 written reprimands to soldiers for failing to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate and relieved six active-duty commanders from leadership positions for refusing to get vaccinated.

The big picture: Two battalion commanders were among those removed, per an Army statement. It's received 2,128 religious exemption requests but has yet to grant any. It approved five medical exemptions. 96% of active-duty soldiers are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Go deeper: More than 200 Marines removed for defying COVID vaccine mandate

Axios
18 hours ago - Health

Quebec tax on unvaccinated Canadians drives surge in vaccine appointments

Quebec Premier François Legault. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Quebec health officials said Wednesday bookings for COVID-19 vaccine first-dose appointments have jumped — with some 7,000 residents signing up after they announced plans to tax people who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons.

The big picture: Quebec Premier François Legault said the Canadian province would impose a health tax on residents who refuse to get their first dose in the coming weeks that would be more than $100, per CBC News.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

