How Emmanuel Macron sees the China challenge

Dave Lawler, author of World

Macron and Xi in 2019. Photo: Jason Lee - Pool/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his call for European "strategic autonomy" at an Atlantic Council forum on Thursday, saying, “Our duty, definitely, is not to put ourselves in a situation to depend on a U.S. decision.”

Why it matters: It will disappoint some in Washington to hear Macron apply that framework to competition between the U.S. and China.

  • If Europe and its partners pursue a strategy of "join all together against China," Macron said, that will only cause China to "increase its regional strategy" and reduce its cooperation on global issues.
  • But Europe also can't treat China fully as a partner, on par with the U.S., because China is a systemic rival when it comes to values and geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific.
  • Europe, then, must team up with the U.S. on certain issues, work with China where possible and "try to be the useful player to push China not to diverge anymore."

Macron set out four priorities when it comes to China:

  1. Working with the permanent members of the UN Security Council to seek convergence on security issues.
  2. Cooperating with China on climate change.
  3. Strengthening protections for intellectual property and equitable trade.
  4. Challenging China on human rights.

More takeaways:

  • On Russia, Macron reiterated his position that regular dialogue with Russia is important for Europe's security, even as some colleagues seek to isolate Vladimir Putin.
  • On Iran, Macron said he welcomed Biden's desire for negotiations with Iran and said, "I will be here ... to try to be an honest broker and a committed broker in this dialogue." He added that Israel and Saudi Arabia should be brought in, and issues like ballistic missiles should be on the table.

Worth noting: Macron blasted social media networks for their decisions to “suddenly cut the mic” as soon as they were sure Donald Trump was leaving power.

Go deeper: Macron blasts social media platforms for banning Trump

Go deeper

45 mins ago - World

Coronavirus cases are falling around the world

Expand chart
Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals

Daily cases of COVID-19 are currently falling across most of the world, and deaths — which had been climbing globally until late January — are also beginning to decrease.

The big picture: We can only learn so much from this 30,000-foot view, and there's plenty to fear from the emerging variants. Plus, cases and deaths had been so high that even after climbing down from the peak, we're still pretty close to the summit.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezJacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House voted 230-199 on Thursday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments over her past endorsement of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric against Democrats.

Why it matters: It's a drastic step that comes after Republican leadership declined to take action against the controversial congresswoman, prompting Democrats to take the matter into their own hands. 11 Republicans joined 219 Democrats in voting to remove Greene from the Education and Budget committees.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: LGBTQ Americans at heightened risk for severe coronavirus symptoms, CDC says — ER visits for mental health, overdoses rose during pandemic — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular — Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants.
  3. Politics: Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
  4. States: Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after state GOP kills previous order.
  5. World: Canada accepts vaccines from COVAX despite bilateral deals — U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial.
  6. Sports: Over 500 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

