Why fracking matters in Pennsylvania and Ohio

Natural gas production has increased significantly over the past five to 10 years in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Why it matters: With all the talk of fracking on the campaign trail, it's worthwhile to illustrate the states' fracking-driven production increase.

How it works: Fracking, short for hydraulic fracturing, is an extraction method whereby a mix of water, sand and chemicals are injected underground to unlock fuel stored in rock formations.

The big picture: Fracking has also unlocked a lot of jobs — and controversy — in these states and others over the last decade as the technology’s use became more widespread across the country. Naturally, the tech then injected itself into politics.

Where it stands: The Trump administration is working on an executive order that would study the economic benefits of fracking, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Fox Business Tuesday, confirming a Wall Street Journal story from the night before.

What they’re saying: The White House "may intend it as a means of outlining a continuing pro-production trajectory during a second Trump term to multiple 'swing' states," writes an analysis Wednesday from research firm ClearView Energy Partners.

Pennsylvania, especially, is critical because its Electoral College votes (20 out of the 270 needed to win the White House) “could potentially determine the election, and messaging on fracking could potentially make a small but crucial difference," ClearView writes.

Yes, but: Pennsylvanians are split about whether or not they even like fracking, polling shows.