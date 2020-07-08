Former Fox News host Shepard Smith joins CNBC

Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith will join CNBC on July 13 ahead of the launch of his one-hour evening show, the network announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Smith left Fox News last year amid a growing rift between the cable network's daytime news anchors and primetime opinion hosts.

Details: The show, titled "The News with Shepard Smith", will air from 7pm to 8pm starting this fall, the network said.