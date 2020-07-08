Former Fox News host Shepard Smith joins CNBC

Shepard Smith at Fox News Channel Studios in September 2019. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith will join CNBC on July 13 ahead of the launch of his one-hour evening show, the network announced Wednesday.
The big picture: Smith left Fox News last year amid a growing rift between the cable network's daytime news anchors and primetime opinion hosts.
Details: The show, titled "The News with Shepard Smith", will air from 7pm to 8pm starting this fall, the network said.
- Smith will take on the role of the network's chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor, CNBC said in its release.
- "Information is coming at us from every direction," CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement. "If we're not careful life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection or worse. We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise."