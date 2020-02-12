Trump's acquittal brings Fox News its best ratings since his election and inauguration

The week of President Trump's impeachment acquittal was Fox News' fifth most-watched week and its highest since the weeks surrounding the 2016 election and the president's inauguration, AP reports.

Why it matters: Fox News averaged 4.27 million viewers in prime time last week. The basic cable network was bested only by major networks ABC, which televised the Academy Awards, and CBS.

By the numbers: Of the 40 most-watched programs on basic cable last week, 39 were on Fox News. The exception was one episode of Rachel Maddow's show on MSNBC.

Among its prime time slots, "Hannity" averaged 4.9 million viewers, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 4.7 million and "The Ingraham Angle" had 4.1 million.

Go deeper: Fox News hits record 2.5 million nightly viewers in 2019