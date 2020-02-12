1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Trump's acquittal brings Fox News its best ratings since his election and inauguration

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The week of President Trump's impeachment acquittal was Fox News' fifth most-watched week and its highest since the weeks surrounding the 2016 election and the president's inauguration, AP reports.

Why it matters: Fox News averaged 4.27 million viewers in prime time last week. The basic cable network was bested only by major networks ABC, which televised the Academy Awards, and CBS.

By the numbers: Of the 40 most-watched programs on basic cable last week, 39 were on Fox News. The exception was one episode of Rachel Maddow's show on MSNBC.

  • Among its prime time slots, "Hannity" averaged 4.9 million viewers, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 4.7 million and "The Ingraham Angle" had 4.1 million.

Ursula Perano

Seventh Democratic debate drew in 7.3 million viewers

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Tuesday's Democratic debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines register was watched by 7.3 million viewers, early data released by Nielsen Media Research shows.

Why it matters: The seventh Democratic debate was watch by slightly more people than the past few debates, which attracted viewers in the six million range. That boost could be for several reasons, including big news events such as President Trump being impeached and the killing of Iran's Gen. Qasem Soleimani. But viewership is still way down from first few debates — which averaged about 12 million viewers each.

Sara Fischer

Trump's State of the Union gets lowest ratings since he took office

President Trump delivers the State of the Union address flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Roughly 37.2 million people tuned in to watch President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, according to Nielsen — the fewest number of people that have tuned into the yearly address so far during his presidency.

Why it matters: The event happened amid an already chaotic news cycle surrounding the president's impeachment trial and the Iowa causes. Axios has reported that generally, viewers are beginning to tune out of lots of political storylines, due mostly to saturation.

Rashaan Ayesh

"Should be on Fake News CNN": Trump attacks Fox News' Chris Wallace

President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump slammed Fox News on Tuesday, attacking the network for inviting Democrats as guests and singling out anchor Chris Wallace.

"So, what the hell has happened to @FoxNews. Only I know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two which are dying in the ratings. Social Media is great!"
