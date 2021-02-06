Sign up for our daily briefing

Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs’ show

Lou Dobbs on the set of "Lou Dobbs Tonight" in September 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News has cancelled its business network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight" and will air the program's final show on Friday night, the LA Times first reported.

Why it matters: Dobbs, former President Trump’s favorite TV host, helped promote the baseless assertions of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Conservative-leaning media companies, including Fox, are in the throes of navigating a post-Trump landscape.

The big picture: The cancellation comes after Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network's hosts — including Dobbs — and members of Trump's entourage for launching a "disinformation campaign" against the company.

What they're saying: "...FOX News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on FOX Business — this is part of those planned changes," a Fox News Media spokesperson told Axios.

  • “Lou Dobbs is and was great,” Trump said in a statement, per the New York Times. “Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me.”

The state of play: Instead of Dobbs' show at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST on the Fox Business Network, the slots will be filled starting Monday with "Fox Business Tonight," which will be hosted by Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman on a rotating basis.

  • Dobbs, 75, remains under contract at Fox News.

Oriana GonzalezSara Fischer
Feb 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Smartmatic files $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Voting company Smartmatic on Thursday filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network's top hosts, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell for starting a "disinformation campaign" against the company.

Why it matters: This is the second voting company to file a lawsuit against Giuliani and Powell, following Dominion Voting Systems' two $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits against the pro-Trump lawyers.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump should not receive intel briefings due to his "erratic behavior"

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post (left) and Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg (right) via Getty Images

Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings, President Biden told CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell Friday, citing the former president's "erratic behavior."

Why it matters: Former presidents usually receive routine intelligence briefings and access to classified information after they leave office. But multiple intelligence experts and others have argued Trump poses a national security risk as a private citizen and can't be trusted to safeguard classified information.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. Business: Airline woes intensify with new COVID-19 variants.
  6. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
