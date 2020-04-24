1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Fox News’ Bret Baier doubts Trump's disinfectant comments were sarcastic

Jacob Knutson

Fox News' Bret Baier on Friday doubted President Trump's claim that he was being sarcastic when he said disinfectants and UV light may be used to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

What they're saying: During an interview, Fox News' Melissa Francis noted the president said he was “being sarcastic by posing a question to reporters, he claims that he did not ask medical experts to look into it. He was simply asking a sarcastic question.”

  • "That's not how it looked in the briefing, and not how it came across," Baier said. "What's problematic for this president is he goes on these riffs, and when you're dealing with medical statements, when you're riffing from a podium, sometimes that works great on other topics when politics comes into play, but when riffing about possible cures or treatments ... It didn't seem like it was coming off as sarcastic when he was talking and turning to Dr. [Deborah Birx] on the side."
  • "I don't think he wants to cause any harm to anyone, obviously, and no one at home thinks, 'Oh, you know what, now I'm going to go drink bleach,' I don't think. But it is, clearly, something he stepped in here."

Go deeper: Trump claims comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,766,611 — Total deaths: 194,456 — Total recoveries — 762,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 883,826 — Total deaths: 50,373 — Total recoveries — 81,206 — Total tested: 4,692,797Map.
  3. Federal government latest: The national deficit is forecast to increase sharply to $3.7 trillion in the 2020 fiscal year.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic

A man recites the call for prayer in empty mosque in Gaza. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mosques around the world are empty and silent as Muslims begin breaking their fast, ending the first day of Ramadan.

Why it matters: Many families and friends typically meet up at mosques to pray and celebrate the holy month, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to celebrate in isolation. Those who did go to mosques practiced social distancing.

Go deeperArrow2 hours ago - World
Axios

Trump claims comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said Friday that he answered "sarcastically" during a White House task force briefing when he said that disinfectants may be used to treat coronavirus.

The state of play: During a signing for the interim coronavirus funding bill, the president told reporters that he "was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen" with the response, per a pool report.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Politics & Policy