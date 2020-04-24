Fox News’ Bret Baier doubts Trump's disinfectant comments were sarcastic

Fox News' Bret Baier on Friday doubted President Trump's claim that he was being sarcastic when he said disinfectants and UV light may be used to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

What they're saying: During an interview, Fox News' Melissa Francis noted the president said he was “being sarcastic by posing a question to reporters, he claims that he did not ask medical experts to look into it. He was simply asking a sarcastic question.”

"That's not how it looked in the briefing, and not how it came across," Baier said. "What's problematic for this president is he goes on these riffs, and when you're dealing with medical statements, when you're riffing from a podium, sometimes that works great on other topics when politics comes into play, but when riffing about possible cures or treatments ... It didn't seem like it was coming off as sarcastic when he was talking and turning to Dr. [Deborah Birx] on the side."

"I don't think he wants to cause any harm to anyone, obviously, and no one at home thinks, 'Oh, you know what, now I'm going to go drink bleach,' I don't think. But it is, clearly, something he stepped in here."

