Fox strikes deal with TelevisaUnivision for Vix+ Streaming Service
Fox's MarVista Entertainment will develop and produce 10 original films for Vix+, the upcoming Spanish-language streaming service from TelevisaUnivision.
Why it matters: TelevisaUnivision is preparing to launch Vix+ later this year and like its English-language counterparts needs as much exclusive content as it can get.
Details: MarVista will produce 10 films in multiple genres, including family, comedy, romance, and holiday. The deal also includes streaming rights to certain titles from MarVista's library.
- This is the first programming deal for MarVista since the company was acquired by Fox in December.
- It also marks the first deal for Vix+ since it was unveiled earlier this month by TelevisaUnivision.
Catch up quick: MarVista Entertainment was founded in 2003 and produces around 80 titles a year for digital platforms.
- The company has some background in the Spanish-language space. It has produced Operacion Feliz Navidad for HBO Max in Latin America; and El Robo del Siglo, which is currently streaming on HBO Max in the U.S.
- Televisa and Univision completed their merger in January, which combined two of the biggest producers in Spanish-language content.
- Univision had previously launched a free streaming service called PrendeTV, which is being folded into Vix, which will have free and paid tiers.