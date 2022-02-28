Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Fox's MarVista Entertainment will develop and produce 10 original films for Vix+, the upcoming Spanish-language streaming service from TelevisaUnivision.

Why it matters: TelevisaUnivision is preparing to launch Vix+ later this year and like its English-language counterparts needs as much exclusive content as it can get.

Details: MarVista will produce 10 films in multiple genres, including family, comedy, romance, and holiday. The deal also includes streaming rights to certain titles from MarVista's library.

This is the first programming deal for MarVista since the company was acquired by Fox in December.

It also marks the first deal for Vix+ since it was unveiled earlier this month by TelevisaUnivision.

Catch up quick: MarVista Entertainment was founded in 2003 and produces around 80 titles a year for digital platforms.