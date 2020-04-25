2 hours ago - Health

Four possible post-coronavirus futures

Bryan Walsh

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A recent report by Deloitte posits four potential scenarios for how the coronavirus pandemic could affect the economy and society.

Why it matters: It's almost impossible to predict how an event as unprecedented as the pandemic will play out. But scenario planning allows business leaders to identify the most important questions a crisis poses, and prepare for a number of possible outcomes, rather than being locked into one future.

  • To make some sense of how the next three to five years will look, Deloitte convened a number of top scenario thinkers in an exercise led by Andrew Blau, a managing director at the firm. I spoke to Blau about the four scenarios that resulted.

The Passing Storm: After a slow start, the pandemic is contained through an increasingly effective health care system and political response.

  • Blau: "It feels unlikely at this point, but the surprise scenario is the one people are always least prepared for. It would be a storm that leaves us marked, but it wouldn't change everything."

Good Company: Governments struggle to control the pandemic. Large companies step up in their stead, accelerating the trend toward a more empathetic stakeholder capitalism.

  • Blau: "Companies need to imagine a world where customers are going to make very different demands on them, one where their relationship to governments will be fundamentally reshaped by this experience."

Sunrise in the East: Western countries like the U.S. struggle to manage the pandemic compared to China and other East Asian nations. As a result, Beijing seizes geopolitical primacy.

  • Blau: "This draws on a trend that was already in place before the pandemic: the continued rise of China. This unprecedented situation could take that trend and accelerate it.

Lone Wolves: The pandemic lasts longer than anyone expects, and in response, governments turn isolationist and tech-enabled surveillance becomes more common.

  • Blau: "This is the scenario that no one wants, but sometimes, that's the outcome that happens. It's a world in which it seems we can't eradicate the disease, and social distancing becomes a way of life.

The bottom line: "My one prediction is that the future will surprise us," Blau told me. But the scenarios outlined here at least give us a platform on which to try to prepare.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,865,938 — Total deaths: 200,698 — Total recoveries — 810,327Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 924,576 — Total deaths: 52,782 — Total recoveries — 99,346 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Business latest: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will send a letter next week urging Trump, governors and mayors to work together to reopen.
  4. Public health updates: Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage — The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared — Americans split by religion on who deserves ventilators.
  5. State updates: Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor — Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late."
  6. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — President says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  7. World latest: India begins to relax lockdown measures— Ramadan during the pandemic.
  8. 1 🍺 thing: State shutdowns and restaurant closures could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization said Saturday there is "no evidence” that people who recover from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

What they're saying: "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission."

Bryan Walsh

Coronavirus speeds the way for robots in the workplace

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus appears to be accelerating the adoption of workplace automation — and the trend is likely to stick around after the pandemic.

Why it matters: Adopting robots and AI could keep businesses going during social distancing and reduce the health risk to human workers. But with unemployment already at Great Depression levels, many of the jobs lost to automation might never be regained.

