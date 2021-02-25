Natural gas exporters race to have the least polluting fossil fuels

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Natural gas exporters race to have the least polluting fossil fuels

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A big U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter will start giving customers detailed info about the greenhouse gas footprint of its cargoes — a move that provides a glimpse into fossil fuel producers' strategies for competing in a climate-constrained world.

Driving the news: Cheniere Energy, which sends lots of LNG abroad from the Gulf Coast, said Wednesday that starting in 2022 each shipment will have "Cargo Emissions Tags."

  • They will provide data about the emissions linked to the entire supply chain, from the wells producing the gas they use to the process of liquefying it at their facilities to the delivery point.

Why it matters: Comparing emissions profiles is slated to increasingly become a way for countries to vie for competitive advantage, seeking to show that their oil or gas is less polluting than other producers.

That race is already starting! In 2019, for instance, Saudi Aramco argued that its lower CO2-per-barrel of oil produced than many other producing nations could allow it to gain market share even if global demand starts shrinking.

Where it stands: One high-profile sign of this new race happened when French utility Engie recently scuttled a deal to import U.S. LNG from the company NextDecade.

It was widely reported that the decision stemmed from concerns over methane emissions from U.S. gas produced via fracking.

  • Emissions disclosures are part of a deal announced this week for Chevron to supply Singapore's Pavilion Energy with LNG starting in 2023. Per Reuters, it follows a late 2020 agreement between Pavilion and LNG exporter Qatar that also includes emissions info.

What they're saying: Robert Fee, a senior Cheniere exec, tells Axios that the Engie decision is not what prompted the newly announced initiative.

  • "We’ve been working on climate strategy for some time," said Fee, the company's VP for international affairs and climate.
  • But he added: "Many of our customers are increasingly interested in climate and understanding their own emissions, including the emissions profile of our LNG."
  • The company also said the lifecycle analyses will help identify opportunities to lower emissions.

The big picture: As nations — including big fuel importers — get more serious about climate, the key comparisons are not only between fossil fuels and renewables, or even competing types of legacy energy sources.

  • Instead, natural gas and oil will likely be used in large amounts for a long time even as nations move to clean energy, so using the lowest-pollution fossil fuels possible will be important.
  • Consider that even in the International Energy Agency's "sustainable development scenario" — which models a global energy system largely consistent with the Paris deal — natural gas demand in 2040 is still higher than it was in 2010.

What we're watching: How the competition evolves in places including Europe, which is planning aggressive emissions policies and imports gas from Russia, the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • Another thing to watch is the LNG posture of the Biden administration, which is planning new emissions rules.
  • Jennifer Granholm, his pick for Energy secretary, recently voiced support for U.S. exports but wants domestic production to get cleaner.
  • But that's unlikely to sit well with some environmentalists who want to see aggressive moves away from all fossil fuels including gas, citing methane emissions that erode its advantages over coal.
Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. LNG shipments have surged in recent years, driven by growing global demand, huge domestic gas production and support from successive administrations.

The growth export infrastructure as companies rushed to capitalize on the shale gas boom is a turnaround from the century's early years.

Before the shale really took off, the expectation was that the U.S. would need to boost LNG imports, rather than becoming a major global supplier.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Feb 24, 2021 - Energy & Environment

How Biden's clean-energy jobs transition could work in fossil fuel hubs

A new analysis shows lots of potential for regions with a high share of fossil fuel jobs to benefit from wind and solar development — with the right policies in place.

Why it matters: The idea of a "just transition" in the energy sector is discussed a lot in climate policy plans, including President Biden's recent executive order.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Feb 24, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Oil stocks are destroying clean energy in 2021 after years of lagging behind

Data: FactSet; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

Over the past two years, electric vehicle and emerging renewable technology stocks have soared as investors priced in the transition away from fossil fuels, but so far in 2021 that narrative has reversed.

By the numbers: XOP, an ETF that tracks the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, has gained nearly 40% so far this year as oil producers like Diamondback Energy and Occidental Petroleum have seen their shares jump by more than 50%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House passes Equality Act to boost LGBTQ protections

A protester holds a rainbow flag in Times Square in Oct. 2020. Photo: John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The House voted 224-206 on Thursday to pass the Equality Act, which would expand federal protections for LGBTQ people by prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Why it matters: The legislation passed in the House in May 2019, but never reached the Republican-controlled Senate under former President Trump. Democratic leaders believe there is a chance to pass the act into law this year with a 50-50 split in the Senate, but it is uncertain whether enough Republicans will support the bill for it to move forward.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow