Where U.S. fossil fuel companies are shedding jobs

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: BW Research; Table: Axios Visuals

Various fossil fuel industries shed a combined 118,000 jobs in the March-July period, per a BW Research analysis.

Why it matters: It's a window onto the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the sector's workers.

  • Production has declined substantially due to the collapse in demand and prices, although both have seen a partial recovery.
  • "Oil lost the most workers of the fossil fuels, shedding 69,400 jobs or 17 percent of pre-COVID-19 employment. Most job losses were in extraction activities," it states.

Threat level: "While oil, gas, and coal jobs continued to shed during June’s job bump, Hispanic and Latino energy workers were hit the hardest, as 34 percent of derrick operators, rotary drill operators, and roustabouts in the U.S. are Hispanic/Latino," the report finds.

Of note: The analysis doesn't include "many temporarily furloughed or underemployed workers," BW notes.

20 hours ago - Podcasts

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham on Biden's green jobs and fracking plans

One of the few policy specifics offered up repeatedly during the Democratic National Convention has been Joe Biden's promise to create millions of renewable energy sector jobs.

Axios Re:Cap digs into his plan with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose state is a major player in both renewable energy and fossil fuels.

47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that he never discussed any changes to U.S. Postal Service policies with President Trump.

Why it matters: DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, denied having any substantive policy conversations with the president amid increasing public scrutiny over proposed cost-saving measures that many fear could hinder the USPS' ability to properly handle mail-in ballots during November's election.

Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Setting the odds on a TikTok deal

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The TikTok shot clock is down to just 25 days, by which time it either has a deal for its U.S. business or has a presidential shutdown notice pinned to its back.

The state of play: Everyone is taking this timeline very seriously. It's possible that President Trump would give an extension, or find another rhetorical wriggle to save millennial face, but those close to the situation say it's a risk they have no intention of taking.

