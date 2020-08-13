2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The tough battle to regain clean energy jobs

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: BW Research Partnership; Chart: Axios Visuals

The jobs rebound in clean energy sectors, broadly defined, slowed greatly last month, per a newly released analysis.

The big picture: Clean energy industries added just 3,200 jobs last month, far fewer than in June, according to the BW Research Partnership's analysis of unemployment claims.

  • The sectors' combined employment remains about 15% below pre-pandemic levels, per the research firm commissioned to do the analysis on behalf of industry groups and advocates.
  • The tally looks at several broad categories: efficiency, renewable power, alternative fuels, storage and grid tech, and electric cars.

What they're saying: The renewables sector said the data shows that Congress should enact policy changes.

  • "What is needed most right now is temporary refundability of renewable tax credits so projects can continue to move forward despite an increasingly constrained tax equity market, and a delay in the scheduled phase-down of existing tax credits," said Gregory Wetstone of the American Council on Renewable Energy.
  • It is one of the groups that commissioned the analysis.

Shane Savitsky
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump vows to block stimulus funding for mail-in voting and USPS

President Trump on Thursday told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that Democratic demands to fund mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service in ongoing coronavirus stimulus negotiations were a non-starter.

Why it matters: Trump directly linked Democrats' desired $3.6 billion for mail-in voting and $25 billion for the USPS to his continued baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Wind and solar power hit record global market shares in first half of 2020

Reproduced from Ember; Chart: Axios Visuals

A steep decline in coal-fired power combined with rising wind and solar output drove the carbon-free sources to record global market share in the first half of 2020, per a new analysis from the environmental think tank Ember.

Why it matters: The report shows how the coronavirus pandemic is speeding the ongoing shakeup of the global power mix — but also how it's occurring too slowly to reach international climate goals.

Jeff Tracy
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

BodyArmor takes aim at Gatorade's sports drink dominance

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

BodyArmor is making noise in the sports drink market, announcing seven new athlete partnerships last week, including Christian McCaffrey, Sabrina Ionescu and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Why it matters: It wants to market itself as a worthy challenger to the throne that Gatorade has occupied for nearly six decades.

