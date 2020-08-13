The tough battle to regain clean energy jobs

The jobs rebound in clean energy sectors, broadly defined, slowed greatly last month, per a newly released analysis.

The big picture: Clean energy industries added just 3,200 jobs last month, far fewer than in June, according to the BW Research Partnership's analysis of unemployment claims.

The sectors' combined employment remains about 15% below pre-pandemic levels, per the research firm commissioned to do the analysis on behalf of industry groups and advocates.

The tally looks at several broad categories: efficiency, renewable power, alternative fuels, storage and grid tech, and electric cars.

What they're saying: The renewables sector said the data shows that Congress should enact policy changes.

"What is needed most right now is temporary refundability of renewable tax credits so projects can continue to move forward despite an increasingly constrained tax equity market, and a delay in the scheduled phase-down of existing tax credits," said Gregory Wetstone of the American Council on Renewable Energy.

It is one of the groups that commissioned the analysis.

