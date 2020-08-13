The tough battle to regain clean energy jobs

The jobs rebound in clean energy sectors, broadly defined, slowed greatly last month, per a newly released analysis.
The big picture: Clean energy industries added just 3,200 jobs last month, far fewer than in June, according to the BW Research Partnership's analysis of unemployment claims.
- The sectors' combined employment remains about 15% below pre-pandemic levels, per the research firm commissioned to do the analysis on behalf of industry groups and advocates.
- The tally looks at several broad categories: efficiency, renewable power, alternative fuels, storage and grid tech, and electric cars.
What they're saying: The renewables sector said the data shows that Congress should enact policy changes.
- "What is needed most right now is temporary refundability of renewable tax credits so projects can continue to move forward despite an increasingly constrained tax equity market, and a delay in the scheduled phase-down of existing tax credits," said Gregory Wetstone of the American Council on Renewable Energy.
- It is one of the groups that commissioned the analysis.
