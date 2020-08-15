38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Epic Games lawsuit against Apple, Google highlights hurdles for apps

The Big Tech antitrust throwdown of 2020 continued Thursday when Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple (and Google) over how they manage their mobile app stores, objecting, for instance, to the 30% cut the company takes from in-app payments.

Why it matters: Apple’s control over iOS app distribution has been a thorny issue, so any changes would have ramifications for the business models of startups and indie app developers.

  • 30% is not an insignificant portion of revenue to pay in rent. For some companies, it can be bearable, but it can be crippling for others. Though some companies get to pay less.
  • And even more extreme: Apple can also shut out apps from the store.
  • While Epic is suing Google with similar allegations, its Google Play Store is not the only Android app store, so Apple has a unique power over apps for its operating system.

For new companies, the so-called “platform risk” of being at the mercy of Apple App Store's rules and power is an existential one.

  • Entrepreneurs and investors absolutely consider whether a company’s product and business can withstand barriers from any given platform.
  • Not to mention the heightened risk if their product is directly competitive with one offered by Apple (or any other platform). Just ask Spotify

The bottom line: It’s very possible Apple and Epic Games will come to some sort of compromise soon.

  • But if this makes it to a trial and an ultimate verdict, it could have an impact on the future of apps and Big Tech.

Ashley Gold
Aug 13, 2020 - Technology

Epic sues Apple, Google as Fortnite is pulled from app stores

Fortnite maker Epic Games on Thursday escalated its battle over Apple's App Store tactics, suing the tech giant over antitrust claims while also baiting Apple into dropping Fortnite from the App Store. Later in the day, Epic filed suit against Google as well after that company dropped Fortnite from the Google Play Store.

The big picture: Epic is just one of several developers clashing with Apple. They argue the company harms competition by taking a cut of up to 30% on in-app purchases and subscriptions and blocking most developers from getting around the tax by charging their users directly.

Kyle DalyAshley GoldSara Fischer
Aug 14, 2020 - Technology

Apple's antitrust fight turns Epic

Millions of angry gamers may soon join the chorus of voices calling for an antitrust crackdown on Apple, as the iPhone giant faces a new lawsuit and PR blitz from Epic Games, maker of mega-hit Fortnite.

Why it matters: Apple is one of several Big Tech firms accused of violating the spirit, if not the letter, of antitrust law. A high-profile lawsuit could become a roadmap for either building a case against tech titans under existing antitrust laws or writing new ones better suited to the digital economy.

Sara Fischer
18 hours ago - Technology

Facebook goes after Apple

Facebook is seeking to force a face-off with Apple over its 30% in-app purchase commission fee, which Facebook suggests hurts small businesses struggling to get by during the pandemic.

The big picture: Facebook has never publicly gone after Apple, a key strategic partner, this aggressively. Both companies face antitrust scrutiny, which in Apple's case has centered on the very fee structure Facebook is now attacking.

