Formula 1 accused of "sportswashing" ahead of controversial Saudi Arabia race

Formula 1, one of the world's most popular sports, is under fire for staging its first-ever race in Saudi Arabia this Sunday.

Why it matters: Groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused F1 of complicity in "sportswashing" — or helping the Saudi regime distract from human rights abuses.

Seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton, a vocal proponent of increasing diversity and equality in F1, said he does not feel comfortable racing there this weekend.

In a letter to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, British politicians wrote that "staging a race in Jeddah without addressing these grave violations of international law risks being seen as a tacit endorsement of them."

The big picture: F1 nears 1 billion fans globally, and thanks largely to the uber-popular Netflix series, "Drive to Survive," the U.S. now represents its fastest-growing market.