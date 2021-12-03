Sign up for our daily briefing

Formula 1 accused of "sportswashing" ahead of controversial Saudi Arabia race

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team practices today ahead of the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah. Photo: Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Formula 1, one of the world's most popular sports, is under fire for staging its first-ever race in Saudi Arabia this Sunday.

Why it matters: Groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused F1 of complicity in "sportswashing" — or helping the Saudi regime distract from human rights abuses.

  • Seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton, a vocal proponent of increasing diversity and equality in F1, said he does not feel comfortable racing there this weekend.
  • In a letter to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, British politicians wrote that "staging a race in Jeddah without addressing these grave violations of international law risks being seen as a tacit endorsement of them."

The big picture: F1 nears 1 billion fans globally, and thanks largely to the uber-popular Netflix series, "Drive to Survive," the U.S. now represents its fastest-growing market.

  • The head of F1's governing body told CNBC it isn't the role of motorsport to "get involved with political issues."

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Prosecutors charge parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

The latest: Lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley told the Detroit News they are "returning to the area to be arraigned," after law enforcement officials announced a search for the Crumbleys had been initiated.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Coronavirus variant surveillance varies widely by state — Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine.
  3. Politics: Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers — New Jersey GOP lawmakers defy statehouse COVID policy — Oklahoma sues Biden administration over Pentagon vaccine mandate — Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come.
  4. World: WHO: Delta health measures help fight Omicron — COVID cases surge in South Africa in sign Omicron wave is coming — Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper
Zachary Basu
6 hours ago - World

Putin to demand legal guarantee against NATO expansion in call with Biden

Biden and Putin meeting in Geneva in June. Photo: Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not expand east — including to Ukraine — and plans to raise the issue in an upcoming phone call with President Biden, according to the Kremlin.

Why it matters: Russia has massed more than 94,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and could be preparing for a large-scale invasion at the end of January, Ukraine's defense minister said Friday.

Go deeper