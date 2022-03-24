Former WeWork co-CEO becomes cannabis company president
Former top WeWork executive Artie Minson is joining wholesale cannabis company LeafLink as its president and chief operating officer, the company announced on Thursday.
Background: Minson was the former AOL and Time Warner Cable exec who in 2015 joined WeWork as president and COO. The idea was that he'd help professionalize the company's C-suite, and also serve as some "adult supervision" for founder and CEO Adam Neumann.
- When Neumann was forced out in late 2019, Minson briefly took over as co-CEO. He left WeWork in 2020.