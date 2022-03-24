Former WeWork co-CEO becomes cannabis company president

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former top WeWork executive Artie Minson is joining wholesale cannabis company LeafLink as its president and chief operating officer, the company announced on Thursday.

Background: Minson was the former AOL and Time Warner Cable exec who in 2015 joined WeWork as president and COO. The idea was that he'd help professionalize the company's C-suite, and also serve as some "adult supervision" for founder and CEO Adam Neumann.