Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro defies House subpoena in COVID probe

Peter Navarro. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents, citing a "direct order" from former President Donald Trump, according to a letter released Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the first time a witness has refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, per the Washington Post, and it could likely result in Navarro being held in contempt of Congress.

  • The panel, which is investigating the Trump administration’s pandemic response, has come under fire by the former president's allies, who have called the probe politically motivated.
  • Navarro's letter said Trump told him to "protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments."

What he's saying: "At this time, I am unable to respond to the Subpoena, based on former President Trump's invocation of executive privilege," Navarro wrote to the House panel.

  • This "matter is out of my hands and something that the Sub-Committee should discuss with President Trump’s counsel," he continued.

The other side: "Your blanket refusal to comply with the subpoena in its entirety is improper," Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), the committee chairman, wrote in a letter to Navarro.

  • "It is abundantly clear that you possess information responsive to the subpoena that is not covered by any colorable claims of executive privilege."

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated Dec 10, 2021 - World

Netanyahu responds to Trump's "F**k him," defends congrats to Biden

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday responded to an interview in which Donald Trump accused him of disloyalty, saying Israel's alliance with the U.S. meant "it was important for me to congratulate the incoming president."

What they're saying: In an interview for my book “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," Trump fumed over a video Netanyahu sent congratulating Biden for his victory. "I haven't spoken to him since," Trump said. "F**k him."

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

CNN hires Chris Wallace away from Fox News

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades, he announced Sunday. He will be joining CNN as an anchor for its new streaming service, CNN+.

Why it matters: Known for his impartiality and tough interviews, Wallace was the bedrock of the network's hard news division, commanding respect from political leaders on both sides of the aisle, even at a time when cable news has become much more polarizing.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Andrew Freedman
Updated 3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The corporate climate migration has begun

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Companies large and small, some with longtime roots in their neighborhoods, are on the hunt for new real estate that is less prone to weather and climate extremes.

Why it matters: The corporate migration underway indicates vulnerable communities may see an exodus of large employers in the coming decades as oceans encroach. Inland areas prone to flooding or wildfires mare see similar challenges.

Go deeper (3 min. read)