Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents, citing a "direct order" from former President Donald Trump, according to a letter released Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the first time a witness has refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, per the Washington Post, and it could likely result in Navarro being held in contempt of Congress.

The panel, which is investigating the Trump administration’s pandemic response, has come under fire by the former president's allies, who have called the probe politically motivated.

Navarro's letter said Trump told him to "protect executive privilege and not let these unhinged Democrats discredit our great accomplishments."

What he's saying: "At this time, I am unable to respond to the Subpoena, based on former President Trump's invocation of executive privilege," Navarro wrote to the House panel.

This "matter is out of my hands and something that the Sub-Committee should discuss with President Trump’s counsel," he continued.

The other side: "Your blanket refusal to comply with the subpoena in its entirety is improper," Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), the committee chairman, wrote in a letter to Navarro.