Former Pimco CEO sentenced to 9 months in prison in college admissions scandal

Rashaan Ayesh

Former chief exectuive of Pimco Douglas Hodge. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The retired chief executive of Pacific Investment Management, Douglas Hodge, was sentenced to nine months in prison for what a federal judge presiding over the case called "repeated and enduring criminal conduct" in the sprawling college admissions scandal, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Hodge's "tab was the largest of any parent charged," and his sentencing is the harshest so far in the scandal that involves about 50 parents and college coaches across the country, per the Journal.

The state of play: Hodge paid the scheme's ringleader Rick Singer $850,000, as well as Georgetown's former tennis coach and the University of South California, per the Journal. Hodge's case is broader than the other parents involved because he pushed for at least four of his seven children to get into elite schools as athletic recruits over the course of about 10 years, the New York Times writes.

  • He pleaded guilty in October to charges of fraud conspiracy and money-laundering conspiracy.
  • Hodge has been ordered to pay a $750,000 penalty.
  • 20 parents have pleaded guilty and 14 have been sentenced so far in the case, including actress Felicity Huffman, the New York Times notes.
  • 15 parents pleaded not guilty, including actress Lori Loughlin.

Bob Herman

Opioid company founder gets 5.5-year prison sentence

Insys founder John Kapoor. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A judge has sentenced John Kapoor, the founder and former CEO of Insys Therapeutics, to 5.5 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in a bribery and racketeering scheme around the company's potent opioid drug, Subsys.

Why it matters: "Kapoor, 76, is now the highest-ranking pharmaceutical executive to be sentenced in a case linked to the opioid crisis," Reuters reports.

Erica Pandey

The American Dream — in crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The American Dream’s promise of a better life if you work hard enough is fracturing.

The big picture: Socioeconomic mobility in the U.S. is at its most sluggish in history. Not only are fewer Americans living better than their parents, but there’s also a growing number of people doing worse than their parents.

Orion Rummler

Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in insider trading case

Ex-Rep. Chris Collins ahead of a sentencing hearing on Jan. 17 in New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Former Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) was sentenced on Friday to just over two years in prison for making false statements to the FBI and conspiracy to commit securities fraud, the Washington Post reports.

Flashback: Federal prosecutors recommended this week that Collins receive up to 57 months in prison for pleading guilty to insider trading last year. Collins, the first congressman to endorse President Trump in 2016, resigned in September.

