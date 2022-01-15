Jamaica arrests Haitian politician sought in Moïse's assassination

The former Haitian senator sought in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse was arrested in Jamaica on Saturday, AP reports.

Driving the news: Other people were arrested along with former Sen. John Joël Joseph, but their connections to the case remain unclear, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said, per AP.

"For more than one reason, we’re not sharing more information," Lindsay said.

The big picture: The arrests come after Jamaican authorities in late October arrested former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios in connection with Moïse's assassination, per AP.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.