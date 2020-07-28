Former FBI agent Peter Strzok to release book about potential foreign influence on Trump

Former FBI agent Peter Strozk will release a book about his concerns that President Trump could be compromised, AP reports.

Why it matters: Strzok was removed from his role in Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and became a frequent target for Trump after the Justice Department flagged derogatory text messages he sent and received about the president in 2016.

Strzok in the book draws from his 20 years at the FBI "to explain how the elevation by President Trump and his collaborators of Trump’s own personal interests over the interests of the country allowed Putin to succeed beyond Stalin’s wildest dreams." he wrote in a news release.

What to watch: “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump” is set for release on Sept. 8.