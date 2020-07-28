1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok to release book about potential foreign influence on Trump

Peter Strzok testified before the House Judiciary and Oversight committees in 2018. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former FBI agent Peter Strozk will release a book about his concerns that President Trump could be compromised, AP reports.

Why it matters: Strzok was removed from his role in Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and became a frequent target for Trump after the Justice Department flagged derogatory text messages he sent and received about the president in 2016.

  • Strzok in the book draws from his 20 years at the FBI "to explain how the elevation by President Trump and his collaborators of Trump’s own personal interests over the interests of the country allowed Putin to succeed beyond Stalin’s wildest dreams." he wrote in a news release.

What to watch: “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump” is set for release on Sept. 8.

Axios
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter temporarily bars Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting over coronavirus misinformation

Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Twitter temporarily prevented Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting and retweeting on Tuesday after the president's son shared coronavirus-related misinformation.

Why it matters: The 12-hour hold — set off by a video touting hydroxychloroquine — is one of the toughest moves yet against a member of the Trump inner circle by the social media platform.

Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The money case for offshore wind

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Rapidly falling offshore wind power prices in key European markets could also bode well for the emerging U.S. sector, according to findings from a peer-reviewed study in Nature Energy.

Why it matters: This is a turning point in the economics of offshore wind — a potentially massive source of carbon-free power.

Dion Rabouin
Updated 5 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's two coronavirus realities

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus-driven recession is creating two parallel economic realities and they are growing further apart by the day.

What's happening: Many people with financial assets and white-collar jobs have actually benefited from the economic downturn, while the rest of the country is doing its best to stay afloat.

