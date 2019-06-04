Former deputy Scot Peterson faces criminal charges over Parkland

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer Scot Peterson has been arrested on 11 charges related to his lack of response to the mass shooting in 2018.
Why it matters: Peterson was on duty the day that the Parkland massacre resulted in 17 dead, but did not confront the shooter — remaining outside during the event. Now, he faces charges including child neglect, perjury and culpable negligence. The charges amount to nearly 100 years of prison time and Peterson's bail has been set at $102,000.
A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation showed that Peterson did "absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting." Peterson did not investigate the source of the shooting, physically distanced himself from the event and told other officers arriving to remain 500 feet away from the building.
"There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives."— FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen.
What to watch: In response to the school-safety incident, Florida has introduced a "guardian" program to allow for trained school staff and teachers to be armed.
