Agriculture secretary directs national forests be used for more mining, oil and gas

Sun Mountain Logging employee Jeremy Lott operates a stroke boom delimber in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in September 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue directed the USDA Forest Service on Friday to prioritize resource extraction in national forests and grasslands, particularly for grazing, mining, oil and gas development.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Amy Harder: The move shows how deep into the federal bureaucracy the Trump administration is reaching to remove regulations and, it argues, help the economy recover from the pandemic-induced recession.

Yes, but: The memo isn't a new direction, per Bloomberg Law: "The directive encapsulates efforts already underway at the Forest Service, which is working on revamping its oil, gas, and mining regulations in a way that would promote faster decisions on oil and gas drilling and mining."

Details: Perdue is directing the Forest Service to expedite broadband development, allow for more grazing on national grasslands, and use the land to "identify new opportunities to increase America's energy dominance."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 7,620,750 — Total deaths: 424,775 — Total recoveries — 3,606,402Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 2,044,572 — Total deaths: 114,613 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. Public health: Trump admin rolls back Obama-era transgender health care protectionsModerna reveals the limits of making a coronavirus vaccine.
  4. States: Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas, as states reopen.
  5. Business: Automakers might not recover from coronavirus until after 2025.
  6. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  7. Housing: More evictions could be looming for America's renters.
The real-life changes won by the protests

Demonstrators protest near the White House June 4. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

Marchers have delivered a clear message in the 19 days since George Floyd was killed — change how America's police treat black people, and do it now.

The big picture: If you look beyond the symbolic gestures and focus on the concrete actions, there's a good deal of there there, even if it's still insufficient.

Fadel Allassan
School districts cut ties with local police amid George Floyd protests

Protesters in Minneapolis. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Public school districts across the U.S. are cutting ties with local police departments, amid a wave of pressure and protests following the death of George Floyd.

Why it matters: Many districts have introduced school resource officers, known as SROs, over the last couple decades in response to school shootings. But civil rights advocates argue that installing officers in schools puts students of color at risk.

