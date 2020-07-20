18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats ask FBI for briefing on foreign interference campaign targeting Congress

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Top Democrats in the House and Senate have written a letter requesting that the FBI provide Congress with a defensive counterintelligence briefing regarding what appears to be a "concerted foreign interference" targeting Congress.

Why it matters: U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Russia, China and other foreign adversaries are actively seeking to interfere in the 2020 elections. The Kremlin engaged in misinformation and hacking campaigns in 2016 in an effort to tilt the election to President Trump.

  • The specifics of how Congress is being targeted were not immediately clear, but the Democrats said the alleged campaign seeks to "launder and amplify disinformation in order to influence congressional activity, public debate, and the presidential election in November."
  • The July 13 letter, which was released on Monday, was signed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Senate Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.).

Between the lines: "To ensure a clear and unambiguous record of the counterintelligence threats of concern, the four enclosed with the letter a classified addendum that draws, in large part, from the Executive Branch’s own reporting and analysis," a congressional official told Axios.

  • "The counterintelligence experts at the FBI must provide the full Congress with a defensive counterintelligence briefing on these threats before the August recess."

Read the letter via DocumentCloud.

Ursula Perano
Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden says he receives briefings warning of Russian and Chinese election interference

Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a group of approximately 200 fundraiser attendees Friday night that he has received intelligence briefings warning of Russia, China and other foreign adversaries seeking to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections.

What he's saying: "We know from before and I guarantee you I know now because now I get briefings again," Biden told the group. "The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact."

Axios
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable"

Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams told Politico that security plans put forth for the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month are "not achievable" under current time constraints.

Why it matters: The decision to move most of the RNC's programming to Jacksonville last month has already come under scrutiny due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Florida. These new security concerns deal another blow to President Trump's hopes for a raucous in-person convention.

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 14,567,109 — Total deaths: 607,187 — Total recoveries — 8,193,138Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,794,355 — Total deaths: 140,716 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. The state of play: How the U.S. blew its response.
  4. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
  5. Politics: Trump says he'll resume daily briefings.
