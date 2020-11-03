Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Acting DHS chief: "No indications" of foreign interference in voting

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool via Getty

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Tuesday there is no evidence so far that a “foreign actor” compromised votes in the 2020 election, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Since Russians interfered with the 2016 election and hacked the emails of Democratic officials, the country has been antsy about a potential repeat in an already closely contested election.

Driving the news: Wolf refuted the possibility of interference at a press conference on Election Day. "We have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or manipulating any votes in this election," he said.

  • More than 90 million voters have submitted ballots already. Millions more are expected to cast their votes today.
  • The level of early voter turnout is unprecedented.
  • Wolf previously told CBS the agency was still on "high alert."

Yes, but: The election is not absent manipulation — last month, Iran sent threatening emails to Democratic voters, intending to intimidate them into voting for Trump.

  • Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe also warned that Iran and Russia had obtained voter data in October.
  • The U.S. Cyber Command recently expanded operations to identify election-related hacking by China, Russia and Iran.

The bottom line: Though there appears to be no election meddling so far, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening or won’t happen.

Orion Rummler
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump adviser falsely claims Democrats could "steal" electoral votes

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller falsely claimed on Sunday that Democrats would try to "steal" electoral votes after election night if President Trump appears to be ahead, signaling a coming legal fight over mail-in ballots that are counted after Nov. 3.

Reality check: Electoral College votes are not awarded until December, and no state ever reports its final count on election night — despite Trump's insistence that the election should end on Nov. 3 and that the courts should not allow ballots to be counted in the days following.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Intel committee senators fear constitutional crisis

Sens. Angus King (left) and Mark Warner. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Top lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee tell Axios their biggest fear in the immediate days after Tuesday's election is a "perception hack" that throws the country into a constitutional crisis.

Why it matters: Networks of disinformation, both foreign and domestic, will have a long runway to undermine the integrity of our elections. Those aims could potentially be boosted if President Trump joins in on questioning the credibility of the system.

Jonathan Swan
Updated Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

