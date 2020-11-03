Acting DHS chief: "No indications" of foreign interference in voting

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Tuesday there is no evidence so far that a “foreign actor” compromised votes in the 2020 election, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Since Russians interfered with the 2016 election and hacked the emails of Democratic officials, the country has been antsy about a potential repeat in an already closely contested election.

Driving the news: Wolf refuted the possibility of interference at a press conference on Election Day. "We have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or manipulating any votes in this election," he said.

More than 90 million voters have submitted ballots already. Millions more are expected to cast their votes today.

The level of early voter turnout is unprecedented.

Wolf previously told CBS the agency was still on "high alert."

Yes, but: The election is not absent manipulation — last month, Iran sent threatening emails to Democratic voters, intending to intimidate them into voting for Trump.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe also warned that Iran and Russia had obtained voter data in October.

The U.S. Cyber Command recently expanded operations to identify election-related hacking by China, Russia and Iran.

The bottom line: Though there appears to be no election meddling so far, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening or won’t happen.

