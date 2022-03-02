Ford sells scooter business Spin to Europe's Tier

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ford has agreed to sell Spin, the scooter rental startup it acquired in 2018, to Tier, a Berlin-based micromobility company, for an undisclosed price.

Why it matters: Despite an initial thesis around expanding into transportation beyond cars, "this allows [Ford] to focus on their core business" as the importance of autonomous driving has grown, Spin CEO Ben Bear tells Axios.

And for Spin, the sale to Tier means it can join a company with a similar business that can help it scale up even more, and take a shot at becoming a top multi-national player in the industry, he adds.

Rumors of Ford's interest in divesting from Spin emerged last spring, months after CEO Jim Farley took over.

Of note: Spin considered multiple options, including going independent, according to Bear.

Details: While Spin's U.K. operations will fold into Tier's, its North American business will retain the Spin brand and Bear as its chief.

The bottom line: Spin's sale to Ford may have been the first sign of industry consolidation, but the firm's latest changing of hands shows that trend is in full swing.