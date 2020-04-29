1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Ford and Rivian scrap joint electric vehicle plan amid coronavirus crisis

Ben Geman

The economic and logistical toll of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the rollout of several electric vehicle models, and even canceling one project.

Driving the news: Ford and the EV startup Rivian just scrapped plans to jointly develop a vehicle under the Lincoln brand that would use Rivian's "skateboard" platform.

  • The companies cited the "current environment" in announcing the decision Tuesday.

Why it matters: Automotive News reports that it "appears to be the first announcement of a vehicle cancellation in the U.S. attributed to the crisis."But beyond that cancelation, other product launches and schedules are being delayed as the EVs are caught up in the turmoil that's pushing back various types of cars.

Where it stands: Here are several models affected — or potentially affected — by the crisis.

  • Rivian has pushed production of its upcoming electric pickup and SUVs into the first half of 2021 to complete retooling of an Illinois factory.
  • General Motors told the EV site Electrek that a "refreshed" version of its Chevrolet Bolt has now been pushed into 2022.
  • Via coverage in Electrek and TechCrunch, the production and delivery timeline for Chinese EV startup Byton's M-Byte SUV is now uncertain.
  • Ford said yesterday that the timing of some of this year's product launches, including the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, could slide, depending on how long its operations are disrupted.
  • The startup Lordstown Motors said last week that production of its Endurance pickup is now slated for January of 2021 instead of late this year.

The big picture: Beyond the immediate delays, the industry's big investments in electrification could be slowed."[We] anticipate many auto companies will cut back on their EV efforts or delay them significantly to address near term cash needs," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note Tuesday.

  • Meanwhile, the consultancy Wood Mackenzie sees near-term effects on the consumer side, forecasting a 43% drop in global EV sales this year.

But, but, but: Ford, which has invested $500 million in Rivian, said in a statement that its "strategic commitment to Lincoln, Rivian and electrification remains unchanged" and that Lincoln will eventually develop an EV.

  • And more broadly, forces ranging from European emissions rules to China's support for its EV industry to automakers' environmental plans mean the sector's long-term direction hasn't changed.
  • The Wood Mackenzie analysis found that pent-up demand is expected to help a bounce back in sales later in the year, and the future trend is slated to remain upward.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France and Spain became the latest countries to announce plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, as global cases topped 3.1 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 217,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 928,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 232,000).

Joann Muller

Ford's big year upended by coronavirus

Ford's autonomous vehicle testing in Detroit. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

This was supposed to be the year that Ford's plodding turnaround effort started to gain traction, but the novel coronavirus pandemic changed all that. Now it's all about survival.

Why it matters: With its factories shuttered and car sales down sharply, the automaker has shifted its focus to conserving cash while delaying projects like self-driving cars that could define its future.

Ben Geman

Americans are starting to drive again, but still staying away from public transit

Data: Apple; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

One thing that will affect post-pandemic oil demand and carbon emissions is how quickly — and how much — driving ultimately bounces back compared to other modes of moving around.

Driving the news: Rough proxy data via Apple provides early signs that driving is starting to come back in a number of U.S. cities, while light rail and bus use basically isn't (yet).

