Ford to use Google Android as the brains behind its vehicles

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ford will install Google's Android operating system on all new vehicles starting in 2023, giving passengers access to more personalized services and potentially unlocking new lines of business for the automaker.

Why it matters: Ford's decision, part of a broader technology partnership with the tech giant, is an acknowledgment that carmakers need Silicon Valley's help to adapt to seismic changes in the transportation industry.

  • Embedding the proven Android operating system in their cars lets automakers devote more resources to creating customized in-car experiences while also providing access to familiar Google apps.
  • Yes, but: The risk is that automakers lose control over future revenue from in-car data and related businesses.

Flashback: "At the end of the day, we don’t want to end up as the handset business," then-CEO Mark Fields told my Axios colleague Ina Fried in 2015 when she was at Re/code.

Driving the news: To address that risk, Ford and Google are establishing a new group called Team Upshift, comprised of employees from both companies, to focus on innovation.

  • The group will aim to "push the boundaries of Ford’s transformation, unlock personalized consumer experiences, and drive disruptive, data-driven opportunities," David McClelland, Ford's vice president of strategy and partnerships, wrote in a blog post.
  • Projects could include modernizing Ford plants through vision AI, creating new buying experiences and leveraging connected vehicle data.

By the numbers: Gartner predicts that by 2023, in-vehicle transaction payments will total $1 billion, up from less than $100 million in 2020.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: A longer, deadlier pandemic.
  2. Vaccine: Essential workers bumped back in COVID-19 vaccine line — Infectious-disease expert urges more vaccinations ahead of potential COVID "hurricane."
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown — Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants.
  6. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Warren broadsides private equity following stock market volatility

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Private equity has once again found itself in the crosshairs of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), this time for "treating the stock market like a casino."

What she said: Warren's broadside was part of a letter sent Friday to the SEC, asking it to investigate and provide more information on how it plans to address the recent stock market volatility, related to shares of GameStop, et al.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump's trade war on China was a failure in every possible way

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Biden administration plans to review the phase one U.S.-China trade deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Based on publicly available data, it's hard to imagine they'll find anything other than a debacle.

Driving the news: China isn't even close to fulfilling its end of the deal — having come up 42% short of its commitment, Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, reported late last week.

