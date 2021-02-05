Sign up for our daily briefing

Electric vehicles "arms race" gets big shot in the arm

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Ford plans to invest $22 billion in vehicle electrification through 2025, an amount that's nearly double its prior plans, the company said.

Why it matters: The announcement is the latest sign of how the world's biggest carmakers are pouring more resources into tech that's still a tiny slice of the auto market.

  • "We are accelerating all our plans — breaking constraints, increasing battery capacity, improving costs and getting more electric vehicles into our product cycle plan," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement Thursday evening.

The intrigue: Ford's move comes as domestic rival GM is getting more aggressive with its EV plans and now aspires to stop selling internal combustion cars, SUVs and pickups by 2035.

What they're saying: Wedbush Securities analysts, in a note about the Ford effort, said there's an "EV arms race" underway.

  • The note cites GM's plans, reports that Apple will work with Hyundai on an electric car, new Ford investment targets, Tesla's expansion and more.
  • "We believe this speaks to...a golden age of EVs on the horizon with a green tidal wave expected in the U.S. under a Biden Administration and China seeing skyrocketing consumer demand across the board," they said.

What's next: Ford began delivering its Mustang Mach-E late last year, and this year plans to launch its electric transit van.

  • Its much-hyped all-electric version of the popular F-150 pickup arrives in mid-2022, Ford said.
  • The company also said that EVs will be "fundamental to the Lincoln luxury brand and the Transit commercial lineup."

Yes, but: As Bloomberg notes, Ford's ability to make big new investments stems partly from the large revenues from gasoline-powered trucks and SUVs it sells in high volumes.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with National Guard troops on Capitol Hill. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta-Pool/Getty Images

The Defense Department will send more than 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass coronavirus vaccination sites in states across the country, the White House COVID-19 response team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The Pentagon approved a request from FEMA to provide military assistance for five vaccination centers as part of an effort to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people (with at least one dose) within his first 100 days in office.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden after jobs report: "We can't do too much here — we can do too little"

President Joe Biden seized on January's anemic jobs report Friday to argue for his $1.9 trillion relief package, while also bracing the public for the long road to a full economic recovery and robust job growth.

Driving the news: January's unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in Trump's last month in office, but the economy gained just 49,000 jobs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay BrownFelix Salmon
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The Trump-COVID jobs legacy

Bureau of Labor Statistics. Axios Visuals.

The last major economic datapoint of the Trump era is out.

Driving the news: The economy ended the Trump years with an unemployment rate of 6.3%. That's a lot lower than the pandemic-induced high point of 14.8% in April, but still well above the 4.7% unemployment that Barack Obama left behind.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow