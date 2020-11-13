Ford launches electric cargo van priced under $45,000

The latest step in Ford's foray into electric vehicles is a cargo van arriving late next year with a starting price under $45,000.

Why it matters: Ford wants to defend its hold on the commercial vehicle market where there's growing demand for electric delivery and utility vans by companies looking to make good on carbon-cutting pledges or comply with new rules.

Driving the news: Thursday's rollout of the E-Transit makes this point in all kinds of ways.

The range isn't huge — 126 miles — but neither is the cost, and it makes sense for vehicles that operate in urban delivery routes with access to centralized charging.

Ted Cannis, a top exec in Ford's commercial business, called it "ideal for commercial customers who know their drive routes and often work in urban environments."

They're also touting an optional feature called the Pro Power Onboard, which provides enough mobile power to run "everything from belt sanders to circular saws."

Of note: Part of the van's rollout is making the case that the transition for existing customers would be seamless.