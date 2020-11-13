Ford launches electric cargo van priced under $45,000

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
The Ford E-Transit van. Courtesy of Ford
The latest step in Ford's foray into electric vehicles is a cargo van arriving late next year with a starting price under $45,000.
Why it matters: Ford wants to defend its hold on the commercial vehicle market where there's growing demand for electric delivery and utility vans by companies looking to make good on carbon-cutting pledges or comply with new rules.
Driving the news: Thursday's rollout of the E-Transit makes this point in all kinds of ways.
- The range isn't huge — 126 miles — but neither is the cost, and it makes sense for vehicles that operate in urban delivery routes with access to centralized charging.
- Ted Cannis, a top exec in Ford's commercial business, called it "ideal for commercial customers who know their drive routes and often work in urban environments."
- They're also touting an optional feature called the Pro Power Onboard, which provides enough mobile power to run "everything from belt sanders to circular saws."
Of note: Part of the van's rollout is making the case that the transition for existing customers would be seamless.
- Ford emphasized that its new electric van has the same interior cargo dimensions and mounting points for racks, bins and so forth as the internal combustion version Transit model.