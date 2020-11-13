Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Ford launches electric cargo van priced under $45,000

Ben Geman, author of Generate

The Ford E-Transit van. Courtesy of Ford

The latest step in Ford's foray into electric vehicles is a cargo van arriving late next year with a starting price under $45,000.

Why it matters: Ford wants to defend its hold on the commercial vehicle market where there's growing demand for electric delivery and utility vans by companies looking to make good on carbon-cutting pledges or comply with new rules.

Driving the news: Thursday's rollout of the E-Transit makes this point in all kinds of ways.

  • The range isn't huge — 126 miles — but neither is the cost, and it makes sense for vehicles that operate in urban delivery routes with access to centralized charging.
  • Ted Cannis, a top exec in Ford's commercial business, called it "ideal for commercial customers who know their drive routes and often work in urban environments."
  • They're also touting an optional feature called the Pro Power Onboard, which provides enough mobile power to run "everything from belt sanders to circular saws."

Of note: Part of the van's rollout is making the case that the transition for existing customers would be seamless.

  • Ford emphasized that its new electric van has the same interior cargo dimensions and mounting points for racks, bins and so forth as the internal combustion version Transit model.

Ursula Perano
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantine

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

More than 130 Secret Service officers are quarantining due to positive coronavirus tests or exposure to a co-worker who has tested positive, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Officials told the Post that they believe the cases at least partly stem from President Trump's run of campaign rallies before Election Day. The number of officers forced off-duty — roughly 10% of its core security team — could stress the Secret Service at large, forcing overtime and missed days off to make up for the strain.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden may use financial pressure to drive climate policy

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Joe Biden's presidency could bring new efforts to use regulation on Wall Street and action from the Fed and the Treasury to press big companies to take climate change more seriously.

Why it matters: There's a lot of pent-up interest in employing financial regulation to promote better disclosure of climate-related risks and to pressure companies to cut emissions.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

DoorDash files for IPO

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

DoorDash filed Friday for its IPO, which is expected to price in the window between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The state of play: There's a lot more noise than signal because of the pandemic.

